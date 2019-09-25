The Sioux County Warriors volleyball team went 2-1 and finished in third place at the Hemingford Invite on Saturday. Hay Springs went 1-2 and earned fifth place.
The invite brought together the host Bobcats, Warriors and Hawks as well as teams from Garden County, Morrill and Minatare.
Garden County, who has yet to lose in 14 matches this season, won first place defeating Morrill in two sets 25-16 and 25-18.
Sioux County defeated Minatare in three sets, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20 in the third place match. In the first set, the Warriors battled back from a 10-3 deficit and eventually took an 11-10 lead. The game would go back and forth, with the Indians re-taking the lead and eventually extending it to 20-15. Not to be outdone, the Warriors tied the game at 21-21 and 22-22, but eventually lost the set.
Sioux County dominated the second set after taking an 8-7 lead they’d extend to 15-9 on their way to the win. The Warriors led the third set by 20-14 late, but allowed the Indians to come back and tie the game 20-20. Sioux County was able to hold Minatare at 20, winning the set and match.
In the fifth place match, the Hay Springs Hawks dispatched Hemingford handily winning 25-16 and 25-12 to earn fifth place.
The Hawks and Warriors met earlier during pool play at the invite. Sioux County took a 7-6 lead and never trailed in the first set until their eventual 25-17 win. In the second, the Hawks ran out to an 8-3, doubled the Warriors at 20-10 and eventually won the set 25-15. Tied 7-7 in the third, Sioux County used a seven-point streak to take a 14-7 lead and never again trailed on their way to a 25-18 win.
Sioux County’s lone loss came against Morrill in pool play. The Lions dispatched the Warriors 25-12, 25-18.
The Hawks fell to Morrill 25-17, 25-11.
Hay Springs’ next matches will be road matches with Mitchell and Leyton on Thursday and Cody-Kilgore on Friday.
Sioux County will host Crawford on Friday.