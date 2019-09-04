The Crawford Rams’ volleyball team came away with wins against Hemingford and Sioux County, Saturday, at a triangular hosted by Sioux County.
Crawford lost just one set in their first win of the day, a 32-30 defeat in the second set. In a back-and-forth affair, the Rams grabbed a lead at 13-12 and held on only to have the Bobcats tie the set at 24-24. The two teams then battled with neither gaining the upper hand on the scoreboard until Hemingford went ahead 31-30 after a missed Rams’ serve and ended the set in the next volley.
The second set loss came on the heels of a first set 25-17 win where Crawford used a five-point streak mid-game to pull away from the Bobcats. In set three, Hemingford scored six straight to tie the game at 11, but Crawford scored the next four to regain momentum. The Bobcats pulled to within two at 22-20 but the Rams held on for the set and match win.
The win was the Rams’ first game of the season and they stayed undefeated, at least for one day, with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 win over Sioux County.
Both teams kept the set close until Crawford used a four-point streak immediately followed by a six-point streak to lead 24-16. The Warriors battled back for two more points before the Rams closed out the set.
In the second set, the Rams led the Warriors 13-8 but Sioux County scored seven straight to take a 17-14 lead they’d hold until their 25-20 win.
Tied 1-1 in the match, Sioux County had a 14-9 lead but a missed serve led to a run of six points which gave the Rams a brief 15-14 lead. The teams then tied at 15-15 and 16-16 before Crawford scored eight in a row to lead 23-16. Shortly after, they won the set and match 25-19.
Sioux County earned a single win during the triangular when they faced Hemingford in the first match of the day. The Warriors surrendered an early 7-4 lead to trail 11-7, but battled back to score five straight and lead 15-14. The Bobcats would tie it at 15-15 and 18-18, but a serve out of bounds would break the tie in favor of Sioux County in both instances. The Warriors broke another tie at 19-19 and led until ending the set 25-21.
The second set went back and forth between the two teams until the Bobcats went ahead 18-17 and rode a six-point streak to a win.
In the third, Hemingford came back from a 10-5 deficit to tie the set at 11-11, but Sioux County broke the tie and went on a four-point streak, never trailing again in the set. The Warriors won the set and match 25-21.
The Warriors played their first match of the season on Friday, losing in five sets to Minatare, 26-24, 17-25, 28-26, 19-25 and 15-9.
Friday, Sioux County will face Lingle-Fort Laramie in their first away game of the season. Crawford faces Niobrara County in Lusk, Wyoming, Thursday.