The Sioux County Warriors’ football team used a strong second quarter to get past Lingle-Fort Laramie, Friday, winning 48-26 over the Doggers, in Lingle.
After playing to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter, The warriors put up 22 points in the second quarter to lead the Doggers 30-14 at the half. In the third, Lingle-Fort Laramie held the Warriors to just six points to close to 36-26 entering the fourth quarter, but Sioux County held them scoreless through the rest of the game while adding 12 points of their own.
Senior Tommy Watson led the Warriors offense with 210 yards passing and 64 yards rushing on 11 carries. He completed 12 of 26 attempts for two touchdowns. Fellow Senior Michael Comstock threw just one pass in the game, a nine-yard TD throw to senior Tristan Hunter.
Hunter caught two touchdown passes in 6 receptions and went 103 yards in the game, averaging 17.2 yards-per-reception. Comstock caught the only other TD pass and had 77 yards on three receptions, including a 56-yard catch.
No other Warrior runner neared Watson’s 64 yards on 11 carries. Sophomore Tucker Monroe had four carries for 17 yards and fellow sophomore Leif Meidell had nine on three carries.
Hunter led the team with 16 tackles, nine solo, and junior Sam Skavdahl was next-best with 13. Comstock had 11 and senior Allen McCumbers had 10.
Friday, Sioux County will face Potter-Dix at home. The Coyotes are coming off a 46-12 loss to Crawford. Kickoff on Friday is set for 1 p.m.