The annual Panhandle Conference Tournament got underway on Monday and will feature games throughout the week. Championship matches will be played Saturday.
Highway 20’s trio of PHC teams, Sioux County, Crawford, and Hay Springs, will take part in the tournament along with teams from Edgemont, Hemingford and Morrill.
Monday, the girls’ bracket kicked off tournament action with games between Morrill and Hemingford, and Edgemont and Hay Springs.
The Morrill Lions defeated Hemingford 43-17 Monday evening in Edgemont, and Edgemont took advantage of their home court, winning over Hay Springs 43-30. The Lions will advance to play Sioux County, while Edgemont goes on to play Crawford. Both games are scheduled for Friday.
The boys’ bracket got underway Tuesday, but results were not available at time of print.
All three teams saw action in the week ahead of the tournament; the following is a recap of those games:
Sioux County Warriors
The Sioux County boys got their first win of the season, Monday, Jan. 7, defeating Guernsey -Sunrise 47-43.
After edging the Vikings 23-17 in the first half, the Warriors withstood a comeback attempt to get the win.
The Warrior boys were led in the game by junior Tristan Hunter who had 21 points. Freshman Leif Meidell was next-best with 10 points and junior Tommy Watson had eight. Meidell and Hunter each hit three 3-pointers. The team hit 10 of 18 chances at the line.
Later in the week Sioux County was defeated by Bayard 72-36 despite Hunter once again having 21 points.
Against Hemingford, Saturday, the Warrior boys paced the Bobcats through the first quarter, but a 28-7 second quarter in favor of Hemingford put the team behind at the half. The Warriors were competitive throughout the second half, trailing in each remaining quarter by only three points, but the disastrous second was too much to overcome.
Watson led the team in scoring with 18 points while Hunter had 14.
The Sioux County girls continued their strong play this season, improving to 10-3 with a 56-45 win over Guersney-Sunrise, Monday, Jan. 7, and a 51-34 win over Hemingford Saturday. The team’s lone loss last week was a 49-39 win by Bayard.
Against the Vikings Jan. 7, three Warrior girls, Kodie Rempp, Karlee Juhnke and Grace Skavdahl broke into double-digits, Rempp with 16 points, Juhnke with 14 and Skavdahl with 12. Sioux County got off to a strong start, building a 18-6 lead after the first quarter. The Vikings would get some momentum back in the second, but would come out slow again in the third before outscoring the Warriors 19-10 in the final frame. The late push was too little, too late, however.
In Bayard, the Sioux County girls fell behind 15-7 early, trailing 25-13 after the first half. The Warriors would find their scoring tough in the second half, but the effort wasn’t enough to stop the Tigers from dealing the Sioux County girls their third loss of the season.
Rempp once again led the team, scoring nine points on a single 2-point field goal and two 3-pointers. Juhnke was the team’s next best scorer with seven points. Both Rempp and Kalen Lotton were sent to the line six times, but Rempp sank just two shots and Lotton just one.
Saturday, the team got back into the win column against the Bobcats on the strength of an early lead helped by seven first-quarter points from Juhnke.
Hemingford standout Lauren Gasseling did her best to get her team back in the contest, scoring 11 points in the second alone. Teammate Makenzy Chancellor did her best to help out scoring three points, all free throws, but missing on another four. The two teams left the first half 25-21 in Sioux County’s favor.
Sioux County stole back momentum with balanced scoring through the third and the team outscored the Bobcats 26-13 in the final two quarters.
Juhke once again led the team in scoring with 15 points and Bailey Oetken had 10, including four of five from the line. Skavdahl had seven points.
Crawford
In two games last week the Crawford boys and girls mirrored each other’s results, both defeating Guernsey-Sunrise, Thursday, before suffering losses to Mitchell, Friday.
Crawford’s boys won over Guernsey-Sunrise, Thursday, 49-35, jumping getting up 21-15 after the first half, then scoring 28 in the second. The Vikings made their best attempt at a comeback, scoring 15 points in the final frame, but the effort wasn’t enough.
A pair of juniors, Will Ackerman and London Gillam, led the team with a pair of double-double efforts. Ackerman had 16 points while Gillam had 15. Ackerman was sent to the line on 12 occasions in the game, scoring on seven. Gillam hit three of four free throws. The two also led the team in rebounds, Gillam with 12 and Ackerman with 11.
The Ram boys didn’t fare as well against the 8-6 Mitchell Tigers who dominated the first quarter 21-3 on their way to a 65-22 win. Individual soring stats were not available for the game.
Thursday, the Crawford girls battled with Guernsey-Sunrise through three quarters to lead 24-21 after three quarters, then caught fire in the fourth, holding the Vikings to just three points while putting up 14 of their own to earn a 38-24 victory and pull even 6-6 on the season.
Ram senior Kelsey Tighe led Crawford in scoring, hitting eight of 12 shots from the field for 21 points. Tighe scored a single 3-pointer and was four for six at the line. Teammates Blake Dodd and Natalie Barry were the team’s next-best scorers with six points each.
Unfortunately the Crawford girls wouldn’t maintain their winning record long, dropping to 6-7, Friday after a tough matchup with the 14-1 Mitchell Tigers.
The Tigers got out to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter and were up 41-14 after the first half, on their way to a 59-24 victory. Individual scoring stats for Crawford were unavailable at time of print.
Hay Springs
In three games last week, the Hay Springs Hawks’ boys fell to Gordon-Rushville 47-33, Tuesday, Jan. 8, and Cody-Kilgore, 57-45, Thursday, before picking up their fourth win of the season, Saturday against Potter-Dix.
Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Hawks trailed 27-20 at the half but weren’t able to slow the Mustangs through the third, and were unable to erase a 41-26 deficit after three.
Hawks’ freshman Payton Prado led the team with 14 points after shooting 60-percent and sophomore Brodey Planansky had nine while shooting 67-percent. Senior Trent Reed hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Friday, the Hawk boys bounced back from a 15-9 first quarter that went to Cody-Kilgore’s favor to trail just 37-34 after three quarters, but the Cowboys went off for 20 points in the fourth, sealing the win.
Planansky hit 10 of 19 from the field for 21 points and Prado sank six of 13 for 12. Reed was just behind with eight points.
The Hawks found plenty of offense during Saturday’s win over Potter-Dix, scoring over 20 in both the first and third quarters, and nearing that mark through the others. A big 23-10 third quarter helped the team pull well out of reach of the Cowboys. Individual scoring stats were unavailable at time of print.
A tough season for the Hawk girls got a bit brighter, Saturday as the team earned their first win of the season, a 46-25 victory over Potter-Dix. Friday the team suffered a 55-11 loss to Cody-Kilgore, and on Tuesday, Jan. 8, the team lost 67-26 to Gordon-Rushville.
Saturday’s win over Potter-Dix came as the Hawk girls got out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter which they built to a 35-18 lead after three.
Two Hawks hit double-digits in the game, led by sophomore Joce Varvel, who had 13, but junior Katie Agler managed a double-double scoring 12 and adding 15 rebounds. Varvel was two for two at the line and hit a single 3-pointer to help her lead the team’s offense while Agler hit five of 12, all within the arc, and added two free throws.