The Sioux County Warriors’ football team kept their preserved their perfect season record and moved to 3-0 following a 58-16 win over the Potter-Dix Coyotes at home.
The Warriors came out strong and led the Coyotes 38-8 after the first quarter and 58-8 at the end of the half. The big lead allowed the team to field their junior varsity players for much of the rest of the game.
Senior Tommy Watson completed all three of his passing attempts for 56 yards and one touchdown and ran the ball for 72 yards on seven carries. He scored four rushing TDs.
Fellow senior Michael Comstock completed two of four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once. Sophomore Tucker Monroe threw for 38 yards on two passes, including one for 35 yards.
Sophomore Michael Sanderson led the team in receiving with 64 yards on two catches. Monroe caught a single pass for 19 yards that ended with a TD. Senior Tristan Hunter had the team’s only other receiving touchdown, a 28-yard pass from Comstock.
While Watson led the team in rushing, sophomore Leif Meidell had two carries for 41 yards. Monroe led the team in rushing carries with eight. He had 28 yards in the game. Comstock had one of the team’s rushing TDs on two carries for 21 yards.
Junior Sam Skavdahl and Comstock led the defense with eight tackles each. Meidell had seven and Hunter had five.
The Warriors do not play this weekend but face rival Crawford Sept. 27. Both teams will enter the game unbeaten and coming off of big wins.