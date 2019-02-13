The Sioux County Warrior girls and boys started last week with home wins over the Crawford Rams, then Friday, split games with the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings.
Following their 56-39 win over Crawford Tuesday Feb. 5, the Sioux County girls’ basketball team added another notch in the win column, defeating Guernsey-Sunrise 49-25.
The boys weren’t as fortunate, falling 43-27 to Guernsey-Sunrise, Saturday, breaking a two-game win streak they had earned by defeating Crawford 38-37, Feb. 5.
Following a low-scoring first quarter, the Sioux County girls outscored Guernsey-Sunrise 22-3 in the second, to build a 28-7 lead going into halftime. The Vikings would bounce back, outscoring Sioux County 10-7 in the third, but couldn’t overcome the Warriors early lead.
The Warrior girls were led by Kodie Rempp who had 13 points. Rempp hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 of her points during the second quarter. Teammate Karlee Juhnke was Sioux County’s next best scorer with eight points. Kailey Klein had seven.
Earlier in the week, against Crawford, the Warriors led 24-16 at halftime and outscored the Rams 32-23 in the second half on their way to the win.
Rempp again led the Warriors, scoring 17 points. Rempp hit two 3-pointers in the game and was 5-for-8 from the free throw line. Juhnke also hit double-figures in the game with 11 points, including 4-of-6 from the line.
Klein had eight points in the game while teammates Bailey Oetken and Kalen Lotton each had six.
The Warrior girls’ wins improved the team to 17-4 and concluded the regular season.
Post-season play began Tuesday with Sioux County seeded first facing fourth-seeded Hay Springs. Crawford entered the Class D2-12 Sub-District Tournament seeded third after a 9-10 season. The Rams faced second-seeded Cody-Kilgore, Tuesday. Results of both games were unavailable at time of print.
The sub-district championship game will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in Gordon-Rushville.
Tuesday Feb. 5, the Sioux County boys earned their fifth win over the season, defeating the now 4-15 Crawford Ram boys.
Sioux County led 25-19 after two quarters, but the Rams began chipping at the Warriors lead in the second half. Though they’d outscore Sioux County 18-13 in the second half, they’d fall short of the win by just one point.
The Warrior boys’ Tristan Hunter led all scorers with 21 points against the Rams, including four 3-pointers. Teammate Tommy Watson was next best with six points.
The Rams’ boys had two players score in double-figures led by Will Ackerman’s 16 points. Teammate London Gillam had 12 points.
In the team’s final regular season game, the Warriors trailed just 19-16 after two quarters of play, but Guernsey-Sunrise’s offense found its footing in the third quarter and the Vikings built a big lead, outscoring Sioux County 18-8. The deficit would be too much for the Warriors to overcome.
Hunter again led the Warriors, this time with 11 points. Teammate Leif Meidell had nine.
The boys will begin sub-district play Tuesday, Feb. 19. Seedings and opponents have not been determined for the boys’ Class D2-12 Sub-District Tournament in Gordon.