The Sioux County Warriors volleyball team improved to 2-1 on Saturday with a 3-1 home win over the Bayard Tigers.
Sioux County was excellent from the service line picking up 22 ace serves in the match, led by junior Kalen Lotten who had seven, senior Grace Skavdahl who had five, and senior Bailey Oetken who had four.
Elsewhere on offense Skavdahl led the Warriors with 14 kills and junior setter Suzanna Parker had 33 assists.
On defense five Warriors had double-digit digs led by Oetken who had 17. Fellow senior Morgan Edmund had 16, Skavdahl and Parker each had 14, and sophomore Karlee Juhnke had 10.
The Warriors got an unlikely 25-18 win in the first set after falling behind Bayard 10-1 before coming back to tie the set at 13. With the score then tied at 14 the Lady Warriors went on a six-point run to go up 20-14 in the set.
Turnabout was nearly fair play for Sioux County as two sets later in the third they’d build a 12-0 lead before allowing the Tigers back into the game. Bayard, however, was unable to match the Sioux County magic, and never managed to get closer than a seven-point deficit, eventually losing 25-15.
Sioux County took the match win in a close fourth set that saw the game tied at 19 prior to the Warriors securing their final lead with a four point run to 23 and an eventual set and match win at 25-22.
Bayard’s lone set-win came in a closely contested second set which Bayard would lead throughout following a 15-15 tie. Sioux County managed to pull within two points late as the Tigers sat at set-point but it wouldn’t be enough as Bayard took the win 25-22.
On Tuesday the Warriors hosted Minatare who came into Harrison looking for their first win of the season. Results of the game were not available at time of press.