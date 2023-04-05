The Chadron State College track and field program was hoping it could host its first meet on its new all-weather track last weekend, but Old Man Winter interfered and the meet had to be cancelled.

Coach Seth Mischke had worked diligently with South Dakota Mines at Rapid City and four North Dakota teams to make the meet happen. Initially the meet was supposed to open with the hammer and javelin throws on Friday afternoon, with the rest of the events taking place on Saturday.

But Chadron received several inches of snow early Friday morning, so the schedule was moved to Sunday. However, Mischke noted that more snow fell than was anticipated and the white stuff took its time melting. So, he had no option except to call his fellow coaches that their southern trip was impractical.

Thus, the Eagles’ only outdoor meet involving a majority of the team members so far was at Colorado State-Pueblo on March 24 and 25. On Monday, Mischke was checking weather forecasts, hoping he could find a meet for his athletes this weekend. He said options included those at Colorado Mines, Northern Colorado and Kearney.

Missing a meet, the coach noted, isn’t a tragedy in the college track and field world because with an indoor facility like the Nelson Physical Activity Center the Eagles can continue to work out and hone their skills.

However, it would have been good for Chadron State to have hosted a meet prior to April 28-30, when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships are due to take place on the new CSC facility. It takes a lots of personnel to stage a major track meet and some experience with the various duties prior to the main event would have been helpful.

The Eagles will not be at full strength when they swing back into action. Mischke said Daniel Reynolds, who placed fifth in the 35-pound weight throw at the recent NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, and standout high jumper Jourdaine Cerenil have decided to redshirt during the 2023 outdoor season, hoping that in the long run the extra time to prepare for bigger and better things will pay off.

On the other side of the coin, the Eagles’ other exceptional thrower, Shane Collins, is ready to resume throwing the hammer and shot this spring after missing the indoor season because of a shoulder problem. Last spring, Collins set the RMAC hammer throw record while Reynolds set the CSC record. When the season ended, Reynolds’ career best was 203 feet, 7 inches and Collins’ best was 203-3.

Some of CSC’s top sprinters also were sidelined during all or much of the indoor season, but hopefully can compete again outdoors. They include Morgan Fawver, Quincy Efeturi and Greg Logsdon.

Fawver also is hoping to long jump after going 24-3 last year before pulling a hamstring that prevented him from competing the national outdoors meet and continued to plague him this winter.