Not only have the first two meets of the season, a dual in Crawford and a quad in Alliance, been cancelled for the Chadron Cardinals boys’ golfers, continued wet weather has meant they’ve been unable to take to the course for practice.
Chadron Head Coach C.J. Bach said Monday he was hoping they’d see nicer weather and at least get time at the driving range by April 3, when the team is scheduled to travel to Hillside Golf Course for the Sidney Invitational.
In the meantime Bach and the team have been doing their best to make the most of the situation.
“We kind of created an indoor facility where we have three different stations: putting, chipping and we’re able to do some full swing stuff,” Bach said.
“We have been using some video and looking at different techniques with the swing path,” Bach said, “focusing on where we’re hitting on the club face; focusing on those smaller details.”
Hopefully, he said, the detailed practices will pay off with more accurate shots when the group does finally get into regular action.
In Crawford, Head Coach Ryan Osmotherly said the Rams’ golfers also have not been able to get on the course. Instead, he said, they’ve also been working on swing fundamentals and have been hitting foam golf balls indoors.
“Parts of our course are still quite wet,” Osmotherly said, Monday, “but I think we might be able to get out to the practice range sometime this week, hopefully.”