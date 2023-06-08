The West Nebraska All-Star clashes will be played Saturday, June 10 in Scottsbluff. The volleyball match will begin at 2 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace and the football game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Four girls from northwest Nebraska are on the West’s volleyball roster. They are Tamika Eastman of Sioux County, Marlee Pinnt of Chadron, Reaghan Shultz of Gordon-Rushville and Kambree Walker of Hemingford.

The West football roster also includes four recent high school graduates from the immediate area. They are Seth Gaswick and Malachi Swallow of Chadron and Michael Perez and Atreyu Thorson of Gordon-Rushville.

Other members of the West volleyball team are Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales, Minatare; Tayden Kirchner and Jamie Krab, Ogallala; Bryn McNair, Chase County; Kierra Miller, Bayard; Carleigh Pszanka, Gering; Reese Riddle and Rheagan Stanley, Sidney; and Tierra West, Scottsbluff.

Members of the West’s all-star football team by school are:

Alliance—John Kollars; Bridgeport—Parken Farrenkopf, Kason Loomis; Gering—Kaden Bohnsack, Collin Schwartzkopf, Alex Sibal; Garden County—Johnny Vargas; Hitchcock County—Keegan Shuler; Leyton—Justin Ernest, Jacob Kruse; Minatare—Logan Gomez; Mitchell—Riley Murphy, Tucker Thomas, Hayden Umble; Ogallala—Matt Finken, Merritt Skinner, Ethan Skolsky; Perkins County—Ethan Sihm; Potter-Dix—Luke Kasten; Scottsbluff—Jackson Allen, Kyan Allen, Khristian Jimenez; Tyson Klein, Braeden Stull; Sidney—Austin Roelle; Valentine—Ashton Lurz, Logan Witte.

The head coach for the West volleyball team will be Chadron High graduate Leslie Foral, the head coach at Scottsbluff High. Her assistant is Tabitha Unzicker of Bayard. The West’s football coaching staff will be led by Dale Frerichs of Potter-Dix and also includes Dillon Broussard of Mitchell, Danny O’Boyle of Gering and Jeremy Reimers of Bridgeport.

Kim Barnett of Southwest High at Bartley is the East’s head volleyball coach, while Jeff Gross of McCook is the East’s head football mentor. Chadron native Jake McLain of Holdrege will be among the assistants.

The West won the first three sets in last year’s volleyball match to take a 23-14 lead in the all-time series. The most valuable player was Chadron’s Jacey Garrett, who was the West’s libero. She was the third ex-Cardinal to receive the MVP honor. The previous honorees were Bethanie Clark in 1997 and Chandler Hageman in 2016.

Alicia Ostrander of Gordon-Rushville also earned the volleyball award in in 2011.

The East threw just two passes in last year’s game, but one of them went for a touchdown during its 31-14 victory. The East leads the all-time series 26-17-1. The tie occurred in 1978, the first year the all-star game was played and neither team scored.

With Gaswick and Swallow on this year’s roster, the West will have some long-play potential. They are among the Cardinals’ most explosive players in Cardinals’ annals.

Gaswick averaged 26 yards on 14 pass receptions and scored touchdowns on four of them last season. Swallow averaged 10 yards on 34 rushes, that included two 85-yard TD jaunts vs. Gering, and caught 15 passes for a 19.1-yard average. Swallow chalked up eight TDs altogether.

The West’s quarterback will undoubtedly be Braeden Stull of Scottsbluff, who rushed for 1,122 yards and 18 touchdowns while also completing 62 of 100 passes for 915 yards and eight TDs during the 2022 season.

Since McCook’s Gross is the head coach, it’s a good bet that Adam Dugger, his quarterback last fall, will primarily call the East’s signals Saturday night. The Bison were 10-0 and Dugger had scored 20 TDs before he was injured in the second round of the Class C-1 playoffs.

Several Chadron High grads have received a football MVP award through the years. They include Bob Ferguson, 1979; Gary Colgate, 1981; and Beau Huffman, 1996; all for their defensive play. Ex-Cardinals who earned the offensive honors have been Phil Kaus, 1985; Michael Wahlstrom, 1999; Joe McLain, 2005; and Jonn McLain, 2009.

Sawyer Haag of Chadron received the sportsmanship award in 2021.

Others from the area who have been cited for their exceptional performances in the football clashes are Jeff Turman of Hay Springs on defense in 1997 and offensive standouts Kelly Stouffer of Rushville, 1982, along with three Gordon Broncs--Gary Flueckinger, 1989; Austin Forster, 1998; and Anthony Rosane, 2001.