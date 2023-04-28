Mitchell will host the Western Conference Track and Field Meet on Saturday.

Scottsbluff is the girls’ defending team champion while Sidney won last year’s boys’ title. Both Chadron teams also were competitive a year ago, scoring more than 100 points while placing third in each of the team challenges.

Three current Cardinals won events at last year’s meet. Kyndall Carnahan won the girls’ 1600 and Rhett Cullers and Malachi Swallow won the boys’ 110- and 300-meter hurdles races, respectively.

Chadron seniors also won three events at the 2022 shindig. Tatum Bailey was the 100 hurdles and triple jump champion and Chayton Bynes won the triple jump.

The Chadron boys have never won the Western Conference’s team title while the Lady Cardinals’ only championship was in 2019, when they tallied 146 points, Sidney was the runner-up that year with 108 and Scottsbluff took third with 74.5.

Chadron’s event winners were freshman Olivia Reed in the 200 and 400, Leile Tewahade, 800; True Thorne, discus; Tatum Bailey, high jump; and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams

Jacey Garrett and Allie Ferguson were members of both first place relays. Malia Burwell and Savanna Sayaloune joined them on the 4x100 unit and Reed and Tewahade were the other runners on the 4x400 foursome.

The Cardinals’ head coach, Blakelee Binning Hoffman, still holds the Western Conference’s high hurdles record. She set it 25 years ago when she was a Torrington Trailblazer.

Former Cardinals who own conference records are Caryn Martin Ziettlow in the 300 low hurdles, Mariah Clark in the triple jump and Phil Dickerson in the 200-meter dash.

The conference records follow:

Boys' Records

100--10.8, Joel Janecek, Gering, 1997; Devin Fischer, Scottsbluff, 2002; and Zach Adams, Sidney, 2003 (Note: Rick Cotton, Gering, ran 100 yards in 9.9 seconds in 1973).

200--22.0, Phil Dickerson, Chadron, 2003.

400--*48.8, David King, Sidney, 1965, and Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.

800--1:55.4, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1998.

1600--4:25.4, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1997.

3200--9:46.2, Dan Wilder, Gering, 1971.

110 high hurdles--14.0, Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.

300 intermediate hurdles--38.4, Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.

400 relay--43.5, Alliance (J.D. Pebley, Josh Digman, Brian Shelmadine, Ryan

Wineteer), 1998.

1600 relay--3:25.12, Gering (Aaron Pierce, Caleb Geary, Dillon DeMott, Ryan Schwartzkopf), 2014.

3200 relay--8:11.8, Torrington, (Joey Hoefler, B.J. Cotant, Willy Jones, Rob Marney) 1997.

Shot put--57-8 3/4, Josh Knouse, Gering, 2004.

Discus--179-7 1/2, Kevin Buss, Sidney, 1984.

Long jump--23-1/4, Alex Linneman, Sidney, 2017.

Triple jump--46-1 1/4, Justin Relka, Gering, 1998.

High jump--6-8, Mike Tremain, Sidney, 1980, and Eddy Conner, Gering, 1996.

Pole vault--14-6, Myles Mills, Alliance, 2008.

Girls' Records

100--11.8, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1998. (Note: Shari Kubicek, Gering, ran 100

yards in 11.1, 1977).

200--24.9, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1998.

400--58.1, Andrea Walker, Scottsbluff, 1998.

800--2:19.0, Sara Ensrud, Gering, 2003.

1600--5:15.8, Aubree Worden, Scottsbluff, 2010.

3200—10:55.1, Aubree Worden, Scottsbluff, 2010.

100 high hurdles--14.5, Blakelee Binning, Torrington, 1998.

300 low hurdles--45.6, Caryn Martin, Chadron, 1989.

400 relay--50.2, Mitchell (Bobbi Castellaw, Ali Jay, Sara Weimer, Katy Jay), 1998.

1600 relay--4:09.69, Mitchell, (Maddie Watson, Jori Peters, Olivia Armstrong, Celeste Cardona), 2015.

3200 relay—9:49.1, Gering, 2001

Shot put—43-3 1/2 by Leeza Henry, Scottsbluff, 2008.

Discus--137-10 1/2, Connie Hugen, Gordon, 1984.

Long jump--18-10 1/2, Jordan Hooper, Alliance, 2010

Triple jump--35-0, Mariah Clark, Chadron, 1999.

High jump--5-8 1/4, Kristi Ridenour, Alliance, 1981.

Pole vault—11-6, Megan Bauer, Gering, 2004.

*Converted from yards to meters.