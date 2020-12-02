Western Conference to launch basketball season

Both Chadron High School basketball teams will open their seasons at 4 p.m. Thursday while also opening the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff and Gering. The unlikely schedule will prevent KCSR Radio from broadcasting both games. Sports Director Jeremy Anderson said he’ll call the boys’ game on Thursday and see what happens after that.
The Cardinals’ boys will be meeting Scottsbluff in the Gering gymnasium and the Lady Cardinals will play Mitchell at Scottsbluff High.
If the Chadron boys defeat Scottsbluff, the Cards will play Thursday’s winner of the Mitchell-Gering game in Gering at 6 o’clock Friday night. It the Cards lose, they’ll tangle with the loser of the opening round game between Alliance and Sidney at 4 o’clock Friday, also in Gering.
If the Chadron girls defeat Mitchell on Friday, they’ll take on the Sidney-Gering winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Scottsbluff. If the Lady Cards fall to Mitchell, their second game will be against the Scottsbluff-Alliance loser at 4 p.m. Friday in the Scottsbluff gym.
The tourney will continue on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at both locations and proceed until the champions are crowned. The girls’ championship game will tip off at Gering at 2 p.m. and the boys’ title tilt will take place at the same time at Scottsbluff.
The Chadron girls won last year’s Western Conference Tourney championship by topping North Platte 62-54 in an overtime thriller and went on to post a 23-3 record.
Their first-round tournament foe this year, Mitchell, had a 14-11 record last season. The Tigers return two first-team All-Western Conference selections in senior Jayden Kanno, their leading scorer with an 8.8-point average while making 40 3-pointers, and junior Marjie Schmitt, who averaged just 4.4 points, but had 78 steals and 74 assists. Mitchell also returns senior Makena Chambers, who averaged 6.0 points.
The Scottsbluff girls are coming off a 17-11 record, but graduated their two leading scorers, Yara Garcia at 16.5 points and Aubry Krentz, 11.8. Returnees include perhaps the conference’s top freshman last season, Payton Burda, who averaged 7.7 points and nailed 63 treys. The Bearcats also have added 6-footer transfer Quincey Johnson, who averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a year ago while playing for Mitchell.
Sidney was 19-7 last year and split with the Cardinals. While all three of the Raiders’ all-conference choices graduated, they return 6-foot center Karley Sylvester, who averaged 9.2 points and 7.1 rebounds, along with guard Bryanna Ross, who made 26 treys while averaging 5.4 points.
Gering finished 7-18 last winter, but returns all-conference choices Cloey Fries and Taylor Philbrick, who averaged 12.6 and 7.3 points, respectively, along with Macey Boggs, who made a team-high 23 threes and averaged 6.2 points.
Alliance was winless in 23 games last winter and has scheduled Class D teams such as Hay Springs and Oelrichs this season. Two Bulldogs who received all-conference mention a year ago were seniors.
The Scottsbluff boys have ruled the roost in the Western Conference for several years, finished last season with a 25-4 record and defeated Alliance 76-61 for the title at the loop tournament.
If the Bearcats are to continue their dominance (nine trips to the state tourney in the last 10 years), it will be with a new cast. Led by all-stater Jasiya DeOlllos’s 20-point average, nine of their top 10 scorers last season were seniors. The exception was junior Dawson Mohr, who nailed 75 3-pointer while averaging 15.9 points. But, Mohr has transferred in the ING Academy in Florida for his senior year.
The Cats should not be sold short. They undoubtedly have a host of candidates to fill the roster. One report says they are expected to shoot lots of 3-pointers.
Alliance finished 20-7 last season with four of the losses to Scottsbluff. The Bulldogs’ three leading scorers, Joel Baker (16.7), Brayden Palmer (9.7) and Trevor DuBray (8.8) graduated. But forward Caeson Clarke, who averaged 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds, returns along with a 6-9 Crayten Cyza to help make them competitive again.
Mitchell is also expected to fare well after going 18-8 a year ago. The Tigers will feature 6-1 Austin Thyne, who already has tallied 851 points and sunk 130 treys entering his junior year. He averaged 18.2 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and burying 60 threes last season after making 70 as a freshman.
Mitchell also returns Francisco Barrios, who averaged 8.6 points, and football standout Rylan Aguallo in the backcourt. Lack of height may be a Tigers’ weakness.
Gering is coming off a 7-18 season, but returns lanky Brett Pzanka, who averaged 9.5 points and was a first-team all-conference choice.
Sidney finished a 3-20 a year ago. Zack Burke and Sawyer Dickman are back after being tabbed honorable mention all-league last season, but neither averaged five points.
Because of the pandemic, spectators will be limited at the conference tourney. Just four persons per player will be allowed to attend each game, and those attending must leave after the contest is over. Fans will be required to wear masks.
