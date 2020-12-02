Western Conference to launch basketball season

Both Chadron High School basketball teams will open their seasons at 4 p.m. Thursday while also opening the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff and Gering. The unlikely schedule will prevent KCSR Radio from broadcasting both games. Sports Director Jeremy Anderson said he’ll call the boys’ game on Thursday and see what happens after that.

The Cardinals’ boys will be meeting Scottsbluff in the Gering gymnasium and the Lady Cardinals will play Mitchell at Scottsbluff High.

If the Chadron boys defeat Scottsbluff, the Cards will play Thursday’s winner of the Mitchell-Gering game in Gering at 6 o’clock Friday night. It the Cards lose, they’ll tangle with the loser of the opening round game between Alliance and Sidney at 4 o’clock Friday, also in Gering.

If the Chadron girls defeat Mitchell on Friday, they’ll take on the Sidney-Gering winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Scottsbluff. If the Lady Cards fall to Mitchell, their second game will be against the Scottsbluff-Alliance loser at 4 p.m. Friday in the Scottsbluff gym.

The tourney will continue on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at both locations and proceed until the champions are crowned. The girls’ championship game will tip off at Gering at 2 p.m. and the boys’ title tilt will take place at the same time at Scottsbluff.