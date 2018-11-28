The 15th annual Western Conference Basketball Tournament will be played this weekend in the North Platte Valley as the high school season opens. The field will include both the girls and boys teams from the six conference schools along with the teams from two Colorado schools.
Both Chadron teams will be playing their first round games at Mitchell on Thursday. The girls will meet Alliance at 4 p.m. and the boys will play Scottsbluff at 5:30.
The other opening round games for girls will pit defending champion Mitchell against Sterling, Colo., at Gering High and Gering against Sidney at Scottsbluff High, both at 4 o’clock. Conservatory Green, a relatively new school in the Denver area, goes against Scottsbluff at Mitchell at 7.
The boys’ first-round slate has defending champion Sterling playing Mitchell at Gering High and Gering taking on Conservatory Green at Scottsbluff High, both at 5:30, along with Sidney playing Alliance at Scottsbluff at 7.
Friday’s second round action will find all the first-round winners playing at Western Nebraska Community College starting at 3:30 with the girls’ games and the first-round losers tangling at Scottsbluff High School, also beginning at 3:30 with the girls’ contests. The last games at both sites are set to begin at 8.
WNCC will host the games that will decide third and first place for both genders starting at 11 a.m. Saturday with the girls’ competition.
The games to decide seventh and fifth will be played at Scottsbluff High beginning at 11 Saturday with the girls’ contests.
The Chadron girls are on the same side of the bracket as Gering and Sidney, while the Chadron boys are on the same side as Sidney and Alliance.