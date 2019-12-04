The 16th annual Western Conference Basketball Tournament will help open the high school hoops season this week. Eight girls’ and eight boys’ teams will be involved, beginning on Thursday and concluding on Saturday. Each team will play three games.
The Lady Cardinals will help tip off the action by meeting Gering at 4 p.m. Thursday at Scottsbluff High School, while the Chadron boys will take on Alliance at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mitchell.
Scottsbluff and Alliance are on the same side of the bracket as the Chadron and Gering girls. Those teams will meet at 7 p.m. at Mitchell. The other first-round matchups for girls will be played at Gering. Two non-Western Conference teams--North Platte and Sterling--will tangle at 4 p.m. and Mitchell and Sidney will meet at 5:30.
The boys’ teams on the same side of the bracket as Chadron and Alliance are Mitchell and North Platte. They’ll play their first-round game at 7 p.m. at Scottsbluff High. The bottom side of the bracket has Sterling matched against Gering at 5:30 Thursday at Scottsbluff High and Sidney and Scottsbluff meeting at 7 o’clock at Gering High.
On Friday, the first-round winners will play at Western Nebraska Community College and the teams that lost in the opening round will meet at Scottsbluff High. Saturday’s games to decide first and third places in both competitions will be played at Cougar Palace at WNCC and the consolation finals will be at Scottsbluff High.
The Sterling boys and the Mitchell girls have won the tournament championships each of the last two years. The Sterling boys knocked off Scottsbluff 65-38 and Mitchell topped Sidney 48-43 in last year’s title tilts.
The Chadron girls finished fourth a year ago, defeating Alliance in the first round but losing to Sidney and Scottsbluff the next two days. The Chadron boys placed fifth last year, dropping their opening game to Scottsbluff, but beating Sidney and Mitchell the next two days.
The Lady Cardinals, coached by Jonn McLain for the sixth year, are expected to be solid again after returning four starters from last year’s 15-9 team. The four are seniors Shea Bailey and Tyleigh Strotheide and sophomores Jacey Garrett and Olivia Reed. More experience will be provided by seniors Dawn Dunbar, Madisyn Hamar and Savannah Sayaloune and juniors Anika Burke and Emma Cogdill.
The Chadron boys were 11-13 last year, when Mitch Barry took over as head coach. Now seniors, three starters--Kristain Bartlett, Trevor Barry and Cooper Heusman--return, but the others on this year’s roster have limited varsity experience.
Chadron’s Bailey and Reed are among the four girls returning who earned first-team all-conference a year ago. The others are Yara Garcia of Scottsbluff and Mattie Johnson of Sidney. Both are seniors this season.
Boys returning who were chosen first-team all-league last year are Joel Baker and Brayden Palmer of Alliance, Keaton Reichert and Austin Thyne of Mitchell and Jasiya DeOllos and Dawson Mohr of Scottsbluff.
Western Conference Basketball
Tournament Champions
Year Boys Champion Girls Champion
2004-05 Gering Douglas, Wyo.
2005-06 Sidney Chadron
2006-07 Scottsbluff Alliance
2007-08 Chadron Alliance
2008-09 Chadron Sidney
2009-10 Chadron Alliance
2010-11 Scottsbluff Scottsbluff
2011-12 Scottsbluff Chadron
2012-13 Scottsbluff Chadron
2013-14 Omaha Skutt Omaha Skutt
2014-15 Scottsbluff Omaha Gross
2015-16 Sidney Chadron
2016-17 Scottsbluff Sterling
2017-18 Sterling, Colo. Mitchell
2018-19 Sterling, Colo. Mitchell