Winter weather takes toll on sports schedules

Last week’s siege of nasty winter weather played havoc with lots athletic schedules for both Chadron State College and area high schools. While that doesn’t compare to what farmers and ranchers had to go through to take care of their livestock, it has caused plenty of inconvenience and will put some teams in a bind to when they try to make up for lost times.

For instance, the Chadron State basketball teams will now play three games in four days, the last two on the road, when they get back into action as the New Year arrives.

Wrestlers, in particular, sustained a setback. While basketball games can usually be made up when that’s necessary early in the season, few wrestling tournaments are rescheduled when they can’t take place on the original date.

The Chadron High grapplers were supposed to compete at Valentine on Saturday, but the tournament was cancelled after north central Nebraska also was hit hard by ice, snow and wind. Since Sidney also was holding a tourney on Saturday, the Cardinals hoped they could head south and compete there. But when the time to leave arrived, the winds were still howling on the north side of the Pine Ridge, meaning the highways were still closed.

The Chadron State male wrestlers were slated to enter the prestigious Midwest Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 17, but Highway 79 to Rapid City was still not open late in the week so they could fly to Indy from there.

The CSC women’s mat team also was planning a trip to Las Vegas for duals against Simon Fraser of Canada, Colorado Mesa and Gray’s Harbor College on Sunday, but that venture also was impossible because of the weather and its impact.

The CSC basketball teams had the same fate, although their games have been rescheduled.

Both sets of Eagles were to tangle with the Regis Rangers in Denver on Friday night and go to Colorado-Colorado Springs for another double-header on Saturday. However, that became impossible since highways leading out of Chadron in all directions were closed until after the sun was up Saturday.

The Eagles are now slated to host Metro State of Denver the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 31, also known as New Year’s Eve, and then go to Denver to play at Regis on Monday afternoon and venture on to Colorado Springs to play the Mountain Lions the following afternoon. That’s cramming a lot of basketball into a short time frame, especially since there’s considerable travel also involved for the visiting teams.

The Chadron High basketball teams were planning to host Scottsbluff on Friday night and visit Bridgeport on Saturday, but those games were among the dozens that were postponed in western and northern Nebraska.

The new schedules have Scottsbluff coming to Chadron on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and the Cardinals going to Bridgeport the following Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Lo and behold, some games were played last weekend. The biggest surprise was probably Morrill going to Edgemont to meet the Moguls on Friday night. Also, somehow, St. Thomas More of Rapid City made the trip to Scottsbluff and beat the Bearcats in both ends of the twin-bill.

The scores of those games and a few others played by Panhandle team are included on today’s sports pages.

A few high school basketball games were scheduled to be played Tuesday night. After about week off for Christmas a number of the area teams will participate in tournaments on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30. More details are included in a separate story in today’s Record.