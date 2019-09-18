The Chadron State College cross country teams hosted their annual home meet on Saturday morning, and the women's team claimed its second win in as many weeks as the two teams went head-to-head with South Dakota School of Mines & Technology on the CSC campus.
The CSC women were led by true freshman Jordan Jones, who cut seven seconds off her 5,000 meter time the previous weekend in Rapid City, South Dakota, finishing second in 21:38.21.
Juniors Emma Willadsen and Madison Watson, along with sophomore Sydney Settles and senior Kiya Passero all turned in top eight finishes. Passero slashed her Rapid City time a week ago by nearly two minutes, crossing the finish in 23:06.58. The Eagles won 22 to 34 in the women's race.
Individually, Adeline Wilson of Mines nipped Jones by just under five seconds to claim the top spot in the race. Her time of 21:33.91 was nearly identical to her finish in Rapid, where she was third.
In the men's race, Jesse Jaramillo was the first collegiate runner to make it around the 8,000 meter course, with former Eagles Phil Duncan and Dylan Stansbury just ahead of and behind him. Jaramillo clocked in at 27:12.64, which was 30 seconds ahead of the next best college runner from South Dakota Mines. Jaramillo improved on his Rapid City pace by nearly one minute and 16 seconds.
Each of the Eagles in the men's race improved their times significantly from the meet hosted by the Hardrockers.
Though several top members were missing from the squad that raced against the Eagles last weekend, the Hardrockers prevailed in team points, 20 to 40, led by a fourth-place showing by Sam Elliott in 27:42.02. Elliott was at the front of a pack of SDSMT harriers who placed fourth through ninth.