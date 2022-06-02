 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wood Bat Tourney this weekend

  • 0

The annual American Legion Post 12 Seniors Wood Bat Tournament will take place this weekend at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street. Five games are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.

The schedules follows:

Saturday: 10:30—Sheridan County vs. Chadron; 12:30—Sheridan vs. Gering; 2:30—Gering vs. Valentine; 4:30—Valentine vs. Rapid City; 6:30—Rapid City vs. Chadron.

Sunday: 10:30—Gering vs. Chadron; 12:30—Gering vs. Rapid City; 2:30—Rapid City vs. Sheridan County; 4:30—Gordon vs. Valentine; 6:30—Valentine vs. Chadron.

The Chadron Nationals finished with a 3-1 record during last year’s Wood Bat Tourney. They defeated Sheridan County, Martin and Valentine, but lost to Gering.

