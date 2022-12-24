Woodhead, 3 Mines quarterbacks are Harlon Hills Award winners

Last week, Mike Matocha was the third Colorado School of Mines quarterback to receive the Harlon Hill Award that has been presented annually to the football player voted as the best in NCAA Division II since 1985. Previously, the Orediggers’ Chad Friehauf received it in 2004 and Justin Dvorak was the 2015 recipient.

Just four players from RMAC schools have received the coveted honor. Chadron State fans can easily identify the fourth. Of course, he’s the Eagles’ all-time great Danny Woodhead, who earned it in both 2006 and 2007, when he was the nation’s outstanding running back and then spent nine seasons in the National Football League.

Woodhead’s heroics will never be forgotten, but it won’t hurt to review some of them that were in place when he was honored*:

--Most yards rushing in a season—His 2,756 yards in 2006 for an all-NCAA record.

--Most yards rushing in a career—7,962, 2004-07.

--Most games gaining 200 yards or more career—19.

--Most consecutive games gaining 100 or more yards—16 (4 at the end of the 2005 season and 12 in 2006).

--Most all-purpose yards season—3,159, 2006 (2,756 rushing, 403 receiving).

--Most rushing touchdowns by a freshman—24 in 2004.

--Most rushing touchdowns scored in a season (34 in 2006) and most points scored in a season (228 on 38 TDs in 2006).

--Most consecutive games scoring a touchdown—38, 2004-07.

--Woodhead rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 of his 44 games. That exceeded the Division II record of 34 that was set by Damian Bean of Shepherd College in West Virginia, 1996-99.

--Woodhead became the sixth NCAA Division II player to rush for more than 1,000 yards four seasons and the second running back at any level to exceed 1,500 all four years. He ran for 1,840 yards as a freshman in 2004, 1,769 as a sophomore in 2005, 2,756 as a junior in 2006 and 1,597 as a senior, when he was sidelined three games by an injury.

--Woodhead’s career rushing average is 180.9 yards a game.

--Woodhead was just the second player in college football history to score 100 touchdowns and finished his career with 109, matching the number of touchdowns scored by Germaine Race of Pittsburg State at the end of his career in 2006. Since Race also scored a two-point conversion, he holds the all-time lead in college football scoring with 656 points, two more than Woodhead.

--Woodhead’s 9,480 all-purpose yards averages 215.5 per game and 7.34 yards each time he touched the ball during his career.

--Woodhead was selected as a 2007 National Scholar-Athlete winner. The award included an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

--He scored 17 rushing touchdowns that were at least 60 yards long and 17 more that were at least 25 yards long.

--He was electronically timed in 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash and won the 55-meter dash at the RMAC Meet in 2006 in 6.47 seconds.

*Taken from Chadron State’s Centennial Book.

Two years after graduating with honors from CSC, he was voted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s All-Time Outstanding Offensive Player when its All-Century Team was selected.

As a pro, Woodhead was a key member of Tom Brady’s arsenal for the New England Patriots for three years and also was an all-purpose back for the San Diego Chargers the next four years before ending his career with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2017 season.

Woodhead, who now lives with his family at Elkhorn, Neb., is one of just four players who have received the Harlon Hill Trophy more than once. The others are Johnny Bailey of Texas A&M-Kingsville, who got it three times in the late 1980s; Dusty Bonner of Valdosta State, who was the recipient in 2000 and 2001; and Jason Vander Laan, a quarterback at Ferris State in 2014 and ’15.

The three Colorado Mines Harlon Hill Award winners also were tremendous quarterbacks who gave the Eagles plenty of problems and racked up big numbers for the Orediggers.

Friehauf, who was 6-foot-7, led Mines to its first win over Chadron State in 10 years his senior year in 2004. The final score was 40-39. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns, used his long frame to score one of the Orediggers’ three TDs in the fourth quarter by stretching over the goal line with the ball in his hand from two yards out and also threw two conversion passes.

Then a freshman, Woodhead carried 39 times for 280 yards in that remarkable game, helping the Eagles rack up 554 yards of total offense, nine more than Mines managed. There was just one punt in the stemwinder.

For the year, Friehauf completed 384 of 516 passes (74.4%) for 4,646 yards and 39 touchdowns. That was the first time Mines qualified for the post-season. The Orediggers finished 12-1. Their only loss was to Pittsburg State in the second round of the playoffs.

As would be expected, Dvorak had another outstanding season for the Orediggers in 2016. Late that season, he led his team to a 40-14 win over Chadron State while connecting on 30 of 41 passes for 384 yards and five of Mines’ six touchdowns. The first five scoring drives covered 97, 90, 72, 75 and 68 yards. Afterwards, CSC Coach Jay Long said he would vote for Dvorak for All-American.

For the year, Dvorak completed 343 of 512 (66.7%) passes for 4,584 yards and 53 TDs. Mines had lost two RMAC games early in the season, but won the others. After winning their first playoff game, the Orediggers were defeated by Ferris State 38-17 in the second round.

Matocha, a native of Magnolia, Texas, also was the ringmaster when Mines defeated the Eagles this fall. The CSC defense gave him some problems, sacking him twice and also intercepting ones of his passes after he had thrown the first 130 of the season without being picked off.

But when it was all said and done he had completed 24 of 32 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns versus the Eagles. For the season, Matocha clicked on 348 of 506 passes (68.8%) for 4,778 yards and 52 TDs.

He also was at the controls as a true freshman in 2019, when he completed 14 of 19 passes for 234 yards and four TDs against the Eagles and again in 2021, when he completed 23 of 31 for 310 yards and three scores.

Since the COVID year of 2020 does not count as a year of eligibility and Mines did not play any games that fall anyway, he probably could play another year if he chose to do so. But that possibility has not been mentioned in any of the stories regarding his Harlon Hill honor.