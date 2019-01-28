The Chadron Cardinals’ wrestlers came up empty handed against two foes Thursday at the Custer Triangular. Custer took their dual with the Cards 41-30 and Douglas edged Chadron 39-34.
Custer’s victory came on the strength of four pins and bonus points from two major decisions. The Cardinals managed just two pins in response.
In the narrow defeat to the Douglas Bearcats, Chadron had three pins and one major decision, but even with points from two forfeits to the Bearcats one, Douglas came out just ahead with five pins and one decision win.
“To be completely honest I thought we could have wrestled better,” Chadron Head Coach Jamie Slingsby said. “We did not show up to compete against Douglas like we are capable of. I’m not taking anything away from Douglas, they earned everything they got. It’s the same thing we have stressed all year long, we cannot give up pins and expect to win duals.
Slingsby said he knew his team was in for a battle against Custer, who has lost just one dual this season.
“We had some great matches with Custer and those are what we need at this time in the season,” Slingsby said.
Chadron’s Cobie Bila at 145 pounds and Jake Lemmon at 160 pounds were the only Cardinals to get two wins during the triangular. Clark Riesen received wins by forfeit during both duals.
“(Bila) really stepped things up and was able to get two quality wins,” Slingsby said.
As the regular season begins to draw to a close, Chadron travels to the Southeast Duals, Saturday, in Wyoming.
Districts will take place Friday, Feb. 8-9, but time and location have yet to be determined.
Results from the duals follow:
Custer vs. Chadron
106: Logan Graf (CUST) over Paige Denke (CHAD) (Fall 2:45) 113: Jacob Brunner (CUST) over (CHAD) (For.) 120: Jonathan Lewis (CUST) over Garrett Reece (CHAD) (Fall 3:35) 126: Cade Grill (CUST) over Tallon Craig (CHAD) (Dec 9-2) 132: Sterling Sword (CUST) over Dalton Stewart (CHAD) (Fall 3:28) 138: Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) over Dusty Plastied (CUST) (Fall 4:55) 145: Cobie Bila (CHAD) over Irail Griffin (CUST) (Dec 5-4) 152: Dossen Elmore (CUST) over Kade Waggener (CHAD) (Fall 4:33) 160: Chance Grill (CUST) over Sawyer Haag (CHAD) (MD 9-0) 170: Jake Lemmon (CHAD) over Levi Mines (CUST) (Dec 6-0) 182: Micaiah Grace (CUST) over Ozzy Fernau (CHAD) (MD 12-0) 195: Clark Riesen (CHAD) over (CUST) (For.) 220: Lance Cattin (CHAD) over Ty Dailey (CUST) (Fall 1:01) 285: Isaiah Beye (CHAD) over (CUST) (For.)
Douglas vs. Chadron
106: Morgan Sandal (DOUG) over (CHAD) (For.) 113: Paige Denke (CHAD) over Makenzie LeBlanc (DOUG) (Fall 2:55) 120: William George (DOUG) over Garrett Reece (CHAD) (Fall 2:00) 126: Tallon Craig (CHAD) over John Updike (DOUG) (Fall 1:24) 132: Payton DeWitt (DOUG) over Dalton Stewart (CHAD) (Fall 3:43) 138: Jackson Wilson (DOUG) over Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) (Dec 8-3) 145: Cobie Bila (CHAD) over Tanner VanScoy (DOUG) (MD 15-3) 152: Colton Jackson (DOUG) over Sawyer Haag (CHAD) (Fall 0:37) 160: Jake Lemmon (CHAD) over Tyler Wright (DOUG) (Fall 0:35) 170: Ozzy Fernau (CHAD) over (DOUG) (For.) 182: Clark Riesen (CHAD) over (DOUG) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Mason Finsterwalder (DOUG) over Lance Cattin (CHAD) (Fall 4:53) 285: Connor Braun (DOUG) over Isaiah Beye (CHAD) (Fall 3:24)