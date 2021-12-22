Wrestlers nab nine placings at Valentine

The Chadron High School Wrestling teams finished out the 2021 calendar year at the Valentine Invitational last week, with both the Mens and Womens teams landing top placers.

“We are continuing to improve each time we step on the mat,” Coach Jamie Slingsby said. “Quinn Bailey was able to avenge an early season loss. As a staff we were pleased to have four placers on the Mens side in such a tough tournament that included many ranked teams in Nebraska and South Dakota.”

Bailey placed third in the 145, receiving a bye in Championship Round 1 before landing a 1:55 fall over David Smolik of Minden in Championship Round 2. Bailey lost by a 15-3 tech fall to Kaden Keiser of Winner in the quarterfinal, but came back fierce with four back-to-back wins. Consolation Round 4 saw Bailey win by a 3-0 decision over Conner Fowler of Valentine, and Consolation Round 5 ended with a 4-2 decision in his favor. Bailey then landed a 2:58 fall over Quentyn Frank of Amherst in the Consolation Semifinals before claiming his third place prize with a 7-1 decision over Valentine’s Cayden Lamb.

Ryan Bickel placed fourth in the Heavyweight division, receiving a bye in Championship round 1 before felling Tucker Shabram of O’Neill in 5:30 during the Quarterfinals. A 3:02 fall to Bridger Rice of Ord knocked Bickel down to the Consolation Semifinals, where he landed a 4:01 fall over Jacob Olson of Gothenburg. Bickel’s run ended with a sudden loss to Broken Bow’s Tyler Thomas.

Rhett Cullers took fifth in the 170, opening up with a 1:08 fall over Walker Peters of O’Neill in Championship Round 1. Drake Janssen of Valentine managed a 4-0 decision over Cullers in the Quarterfinal, but Cullers progressed through the Consolation rounds with a 20-1 tech fall over Layton Lindner of Broken Bow in Round 2 and a 58-second fall over Tobi Berndt of Gordon-Rushville in Round 3. Alex Anthony of McCook came out on top of a 6-5 decision over Cullers in the Consolation Semifinals, but the Cardinal had one more win with a 13-1 major decision over Ben Mcgee of Amherst in the Fifth Place Match.

Davin Serres also placed fourth, in the 138, starting off with three strong wins — a 2:11 fall over Isaiah White of Cozad in Championship Round 1, a 1:33 fall over Sawyer Therrien of Gothenburg in Championship Round 2 and a 4:43 fall over Traiton Star of Gordon-Rushville in the Quarterfinals. The Semifinals found him falling in 3:35 to Ty Rainforth of O’Neill, though he landed his fourth pin in 2:51 against over Lexington’s Christian Rodriguez on the Consolation Semifinals. Josh Spatz of David City was able to take the Third Place Match in a 10-3 decision.

“On the Womens side as a staff we are impressed with the improvement each of them are making,” Slingsby said. “Fia Rasmussen continues to work hard and dominate her opponents. Anytime you can take five ladies to a tournament and place all five it’s a good day.”

Rasmussen placed first in the 132 taking all of her wins by fast pins — 17 seconds over Jennika Spencer of McCook in Round 1, 1:11 over Emma Howerton of Gothenburg in Round 2 and 27 seconds over Alexis Nelson of Ord in Round 3.

Addie Diers also place first with pins, in the 152, landing a 1:02 fall over Nolieh Stephens of McCook in Round 1 and a 50-second fall over Stephens in Round 2

Taylee Williamson grabbed second place in the 114 division. She received a bye in the Quaterfinal and pinned Jordan Donanoe of O’Neill in the semis, before falling in 3:20 to Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworht in the First Place Match.

Ember Diers took third in the 145. She fell in 4:29 to Kendra Rogers of McCook in Round 1, and in 58 seconds to Sierra Kluthe of Ord in Round 2.

Rounding out the placers is Leila Tewahade, who placed fourth in the 138. Tewahade fell in 1:08 to Koryn Kline of Ord in Round 1, in 46 seconds to Reagen Gallaway of Amherst in Round 2, and in 1:25 to Emma Richards of Valentine in Round 3.

Though the teams are done for the 2021 calendar year, they’ll be hitting the mats again after the holiday break.

“Our January schedule will have big tournaments for both the mens and women's teams with the men going to Douglas, Wyo for a big two day tournament and the ladies will also have a big tournament in Columbus that will include many top wrestlers in the state. Each tournament will get us more and more prepared for districts in February,” Slingsby said.

Additional results for the Men include:

132, Braden Underwood: Champ. Round 1 - received a bye; Champ. Round 2 – loss by 11-6 decision to Brayden Johnson of David City; Cons. Round 2 - received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - win by 2:55 fall over Christopher Flores of Gothenburg; Cons. Round 4 - win by 1:00 fall over Kooper Pohl of Cozad; Cons. Round 5 – loss by 2:43 fall to Jackson Konrad of Lexington

145, Bennett Fisher: Champ. Round 1 – loss by 1:11 fall to David Smolik of Minden; Cons. Round 1 - received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – loss by 29-second fall to Abe Mendez of Gothenburg

152, Zane Cullers: Champ. Round 1 – loss by 1:12 fall to Ashton Schweitzer of Broken Bow; Cons. Round 1 - received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – loss by 2:24 fall to Anthony Miller of O`Neill

152, Greg Johns: Champ. Round 1 - received a bye; Champ. Round 2 – loss by 2:59 fall to Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville; Cons. Round 2 - received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – loss by 2:10 fall to Christian Wick of Amherst

160, Dalton Stewart: Champ. Round 1 – loss by 1:24 fall to Levi Drueke of O`Neill; Cons. Round 1 – win by 15-0 tech fall over Jacob Hagemeier of South Central; Cons. Round 2 – loss by 1:37 fall to Aydon McDonald of Gordon-Rushville

195, Devin Marryman: Champ. Round 1 – loss by 2:32 fall to Clayton Elliott of Valentine; Cons. Round 1 – win by 51-second fall over Garrett Kissinger of Amherst; Cons. Round 2 – loss by 1:29 fall to Braxton Janda of Minden

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0