After losing an early lead, a late push by Nebraska put the state’s six-man all-stars back on top only to have their hearts broken in the final five seconds of the game when Wyoming scored on a 45-yard pass.
The Wyoming hail-mary play gave the state a 52-50 victory, giving the state a 5-3 edge in the eight-year series. Saturday’s contest was the first time the game was played at Chadron State College, which has been selected as the permanent home for the six-man shootout between the two states.
Nebraska came out strong early in the contest, scoring on the first set of downs and then intercepting Wyoming on fourth down. The red team was able to convert that into a touchdown for a 12-0 lead before Wyoming answered with a TD of its own to make it 12-8.
Nebraska failed to answer offensively, but its defense stood strong on Wyoming’s next series, getting a stop on fourth and three on the nine-yard line, with Hay Springs’ Jarret Pieper in on the all-important tackle.
Wyoming took its first lead of the game shortly after the second quarter began. The drive began with an interception by Jacob Cook, which turned into a 52-yard touchdown by Cody Sloan, giving Wyoming a 14-12 edge. Wyoming was able to extend that lead a few plays later after recovering its own kickoff. Dontae Garza scored with just over a minute remaining in the half, and with the extra point kick, Wyoming earned a 22-12 lead.
The team used the momentum to hold Nebraska on defense, taking possession on downs with 33 seconds remaining in the half, and Lain Mitchelson caught a 28-yard reception with 11 seconds left to help Wyoming surge to a 28-12 lead.
Nebraska, however, wasn’t doing to let the three touchdowns go unanswered, and A.J. Jenkins scored on a 45-yard run as time expired, closing the gap to 28-20.
The third quarter was an all-Wyoming show, as the white team ran four minutes off the clock and ended its series with a TD to make it 34-20. Nebraska threw two incomplete passes, and fumbled a snap before Hay Springs’ Trent Reed threw an interception to Wyoming’s Clancy Gines. That interception was the first of three between the teams, as Brye Szakacs intercepted a Wyoming pass, only to see Wyoming’s Cook intercept Nebraska a few seconds later.
Wyoming capitalized on that interception, rushing to the five-yard line on the next play. Nebraska’s defense held Wyoming until fourth and goal, when Garza connected with Cook in the back of the end zone to make it 40-20 as the third quarter wound down.
Nebraska came alive again early in the final quarter, scoring in the first 20 seconds when Jenkins caught a pass. The red team was able to make a strong stand defensively and take over on downs, advancing to the 21-yard line after Wyoming was called for a horse collar penalty. Four plays later, Nebraska’s Christian Timm danced into the end zone with 7:17 on the clock to bring Nebraska within four points of Wyoming, 40-36.
Wyoming answered immediately on a 43-yard run by Mitchelson to extend his team’s lead to 10, but Nebraska’s Timm made it 46-42 several plays later on a six-yard run. Wyoming turned the ball over on downs during its next series, and Nebraska did the same after three deep passes fell to the field incomplete. Nebraska’s Trevor Rasmussen breathed new life into his team’s victory attempt with an interception, and with 17 seconds remaining, the red team found itself on the one-yard line. Nebraska scored two seconds later to take the lead 50-46.
Wyoming’s responding play ran another 10 seconds off the clock, but after a timeout, the team heaved a 45-yard pass down field with Mitchelson and Garza connecting for the game winning touchdown.