Young athletes can begin practicing Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are still numerous uncertainties about how the sports world will shape up during the next few weeks and beyond because of the COVID 19 situation, but there are some encouraging signs.

Authorities have given their permission that youth baseball and softball teams can begin practicing on Monday, June 1 and games can take place beginning June 18. High school weight rooms also can be opened on June 1, although with some regulations regarding the number of participants who can be in the rooms at a time and the cleaning of the equipment after each use.

Both the Chadron Youth Baseball Organization and the Girls’ Softball Association are taking player registrations through this week. Baseball signups are on line at chadronybl.website.siplay.com while softball registrations should be sent to Post Office Box 574 in Chadron.

The message posted on Chadrad by the softball association noted that state guidelines will be enforced for the safety of the players, coaches and spectators.

Bruce Parish, head coach of the Juniors and Seniors baseball teams, is optimistic that his teams will each be able to play at least 30 games before the season it to end on July 31. Late last week, Parish said he had about completed the schedule.