Young athletes can begin practicing Monday

There are still numerous uncertainties about how the sports world will shape up during the next few weeks and beyond because of the COVID 19 situation, but there are some encouraging signs.
Authorities have given their permission that youth baseball and softball teams can begin practicing on Monday, June 1 and games can take place beginning June 18. High school weight rooms also can be opened on June 1, although with some regulations regarding the number of participants who can be in the rooms at a time and the cleaning of the equipment after each use.
Both the Chadron Youth Baseball Organization and the Girls’ Softball Association are taking player registrations through this week. Baseball signups are on line at chadronybl.website.siplay.com while softball registrations should be sent to Post Office Box 574 in Chadron.
The message posted on Chadrad by the softball association noted that state guidelines will be enforced for the safety of the players, coaches and spectators.
Bruce Parish, head coach of the Juniors and Seniors baseball teams, is optimistic that his teams will each be able to play at least 30 games before the season it to end on July 31. Late last week, Parish said he had about completed the schedule.
“We’ve got a lot of kids, about 30 of them, who have signed up and are wanting to play,” Parish said. “They’re high school boys from 15 through 18 years old. I haven’t been allowed to work with them, but I’ve been in contact with them and they tell me they’ve been playing catch and things like that. It’ll be a good season. They love baseball.”
Chadron is to host the Juniors postseason tournament July 17-19. The Seniors tourney is slated for July 24-26 in Alliance.
Last Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts also announced that rodeo is allowed to follow the same timetables as the other sports. However, it’s surmised that most rodeo participants have already been helping with brandings in their communities and have been doing lots of riding and roping all spring.
The National High School Rodeo is to take place in Lincoln in July.
Chadron State Head Football Coach Jay Long said Monday the three camps for high school players and teams that his program rescheduled from June to July are definitely still on the agenda.
An 11-man camp for larger schools is set for July 6-8, a camp for smaller 11-man schools will follow on July 12-14 and the camp for six-, eight- and nine-man teams will be July 16-18.
Long said the response from coaches at schools which perpetually attend the Eagles’ camps has been strong.
“All of them we’ve talked to want them to happen,” Long said. He’s also pleased that a number of Eagles have remained in town this summer and have been doing light workouts on Elliott Field recently.
The Chadron State volleyball program is planning to host all of the team and skills camps that were originally set for July 7-15. The wrestling camp that was set for June was cancelled, but Coach Brett Hunter said he hopes to find an alternate date once coronavirus pandemic has subsided.
The fact that the track season was cancelled makes it more important than usual for high school athletes to get in some weight training and conditioning prior to the fall sports seasons.
