Young CSC softball team had struggles, but made progress

The three seniors were major contributors during their careers. Since the 2020 season was cut in half and the NCAA ruled it did not count as a year of eligibility, all three chose to extend their careers into 2021.

Thus both Ellie Owens and Angelica Maples were mainstays in the outfield for five seasons and Bailey Rominger, who transferred to CSC in 2019, was on the CSC team for a third year.

Counting this year’s 40 games, Owens effectively roamed centerfield for the Eagles in nearly 200 games. A native of Longmont, Colo., she finished with a .263 career batting average and scored 113 runs. Like nearly all centerfielders, she ran well and stole 21 bases in 26 attempts during her career.

Owens also finished her career with 17 home runs, but like most of her teammates, she experienced a power shortage this year, when she hit just two round-trippers.

The Eagles had 21 homers this spring, while the foes hit 51.

Maples, who came to CSC from Marysville, Calif., primarily played left field and also was a superb baserunner, swiping 26 bases while being thrown out only three times in the last five years. While she experienced something of a sophomore slump in 2018, when she hit just .203, her batting average was between .261 and .289 the other seasons.