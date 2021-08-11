Young CSC softball team had struggles, but made progress

It’s been a while since the season ended and the Chadron State College softball team didn’t have a spectacular record (13-27), but the coach said she believes the experience the youthful Eagles gained will be beneficial next season.
Kaley Ness said she was pleased with her team’s attitude and ability to adapt to the problems that were associated with the COVID pandemic. Although some games were still cancelled because of the virus, the Eagles played 40 games in 2021 after the 2020 season was abruptly ended after only 23 games were in the books.
Ness said lack of consistency was the Eagles’ primary problem. That’s understandable since the team was young. There were just three seniors and three juniors on the roster.
And, after one of the juniors, Tia Kohl, the most experienced pitcher, was lost because of a knee injury midway through the schedule, no one who had thrown more than six innings the previous year was available in the circle.
“We were blessed to get back on the field, playing the game we love,” Ness said. “Although we showed glimpses of greatness both hitting and pitching, the lack of consistency caused some shortcomings.
“However, it was exciting to watch our young players grow and develop and become contributors,” the coach added. “They’ll help give us a more experienced and talented core next year.”
The three seniors were major contributors during their careers. Since the 2020 season was cut in half and the NCAA ruled it did not count as a year of eligibility, all three chose to extend their careers into 2021.
Thus both Ellie Owens and Angelica Maples were mainstays in the outfield for five seasons and Bailey Rominger, who transferred to CSC in 2019, was on the CSC team for a third year.
Counting this year’s 40 games, Owens effectively roamed centerfield for the Eagles in nearly 200 games. A native of Longmont, Colo., she finished with a .263 career batting average and scored 113 runs. Like nearly all centerfielders, she ran well and stole 21 bases in 26 attempts during her career.
Owens also finished her career with 17 home runs, but like most of her teammates, she experienced a power shortage this year, when she hit just two round-trippers.
The Eagles had 21 homers this spring, while the foes hit 51.
Maples, who came to CSC from Marysville, Calif., primarily played left field and also was a superb baserunner, swiping 26 bases while being thrown out only three times in the last five years. While she experienced something of a sophomore slump in 2018, when she hit just .203, her batting average was between .261 and .289 the other seasons.
A native of Vail, Ariz., Rominger missed some time in the field this spring because of an injury, but it didn’t seem to affect her hitting. She hit a resounding .364, collecting 28 hits in 77 at bats, boosting her career average at CSC to .291.
The team’s leading hitter was shortstop Bailey Marvel, who had 55 hits in 138 at bats for a resounding .399 average, fifth highest all-time for the Eagles. Her .396 mark in 2019 is sixth.
In addition, Marvel stole 19 of the team’s 29 bases and scored a team-high 34 runs while also driving in 20. She struck out just 12 times and drew 15 walks. After three years with the Eagles, she has a .388 career average and has walked 40 times and fanned 30.
Marvel, who’s from Lakewood, Colo., also was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Golden Glove winner at shortstop for 2021. She committed just five errors in 178 chances for a .977 percentage and led the RMAC in assists with 109.
The Eagles also received a big boost from Jessie Henchenski, a true freshman from Fort Collins. She had 33 hits in 88 at bats for a .375 average.
Two redshirt freshmen, Sloane Quijas of Erie, Colo., and Mackezi Kroll of Brighton, Colo., got some key hits. They ranked first and third on the team, respectively, with 24 and 19 runs batted in.
After Kohl was sidelined, sophomore Peyton Propp and junior Gabby Russell, did most of the pitching. Both threw more than 90 innings and generally kept the Eagles in the games. That experience is expected to pay big dividends next season. Having Kohl back will be another plus.