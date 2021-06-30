Young Eagles made up for lost time during 2021 season

At least from an eligibility standpoint, the 2021 Chadron State College track and field team was undoubtedly the youngest in the school’s history. Just one woman and one man were seniors and even juniors were sparse on both rosters.
But the Eagles’ building program made major progress. True freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores took up much of the slack by scoring a bulk of the points both indoors and outdoors. Most of the redshirt freshmen were set to compete in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down outdoor track and field, but they made up for lost time by performing beyond expectations in many instances.
Despite the Eagles’ youth, they provided some excellent results. The men’s team scored more than 70 points at both Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference meets.
Coach Riley Northrup said that between 80 and 90 percent of the Eagles who competed this past winter and spring have at least two more seasons of eligibility both indoors and outdoors. He also said he enjoyed the 2021 season.
“It was a fun season,” Northrup stated. “Even though we had the 2020 indoor season, having the outdoor season cancelled a year ago was a blow, particularly because we had such high hopes. Then when classes on campus were cancelled last spring, most of the team members went home and I didn’t see them again until fall.
“The good thing was, nearly everybody returned and I got to know them better than almost ever before,” the coach continued. “They were like most Chadron State track teams have been. They were underrated, worked hard and exceeded expectations. I was happy how things turned out.”
The coach added that having the new CSC track available gave the Eagles a big boost.
Led by talented sprinters and jumpers, the Chadron State men were always competitive. Their highlights included winning both relays at the RMAC Outdoor Championships with quartets comprised entirely of freshmen and sophomores.
The 4x100 unit was made up of true freshmen Morgan Fawver, and Emory Yoosook, redshirt freshman Osvaldo Cano and sophomore Brodie Roden. Another true freshman, Greg Logsdon, replaced Yoosook on the 4x400 team. Their times of 40.83 and 3:13.87 are both second all-time at CSC. .
The spotlight shone brightest on Naishaun Jernigan, the Springfield, Mass., native who earned All-American honors in the long jump both indoors and outdoors. He was eighth at the National Indoor Meet by going 23-10 ¼ and third outdoors at 25-1 ¼. His career best mark of 25-7 ¼ won the gold medal at the RMAC Outdoor Championships. It’s the fourth longest long jump at CSC, which now has had an All-American in the event at five of the last six national meets both indoors and outdoors.
Jernigan was the Eagles’ only individual conference champion and national meet qualifier, but senior Javan Lanier (23-6 ¼) and Fawver (23-6) and Yoosook (23-3 ¾) also long jumped more than 23 feet.
The triple jump also was a strong event for the Eagles. Another redshirt freshman, Derrick Nwagwu, hit 49-6 ½, third longest in CSC history outdoors, and Nwagwu and Jernigan both went 48-4 indoors. Sophomores Joss Linse and Brock Voth weren’t far behind, both going at least 47-5 outdoors.
The Eagles earned 30 points in the two horizontal jumps at the RMAC Indoor Meet and 22 outdoors.
The sprints were the other strength for the CSC men in 2021, even though Roden, tabbed the Outstanding Male Athlete after winning both the 200 and 400 at the conference’s indoor meet in 2020 just before track and field came to an abrupt halt worldwide because of the virus, missed most of this year’s indoor season because of a hamstring glitch.
Fawver, the McCook native who probably earned more points this past season than any other true freshman in CSC history, took up a lot of the slack. He placed second in the 60 meters and third in the 200 at the RMAC Indoor Meet and was runner-up in the 100 at the conference’s outdoor meet while also placing in the long jump and running on the relay teams at both meets.
Fawver’s best times of 6.80 seconds in the 60, 21.96 in the 200 indoors and 10.52 in the 100 are among CSC’s top 10 all-time. He was tabbed the RMAC’s Male Freshman of the Year during the indoor season.
Although Roden may not have been back to full speed during the recent outdoor season, he was still a force. Besides anchoring the gold medal relay teams, he placed second in the 400 at the RMAC Meet and his top times in the 200 of 21.27 seconds and the 400 of 47.56 are sixth and fourth, respectively, on the Eagles’ all-time charts.
Identical twins Osvaldo and Osiel Cano, along with hard-working Harley Rhoades and Yoosook and Logsdon, both true freshmen from Wyoming, also gave the Eagles a big boost in the long sprints and relays.
Elsewhere on the track, redshirt freshman Logan Moravec of Gering ran the 800 in 1:55.30, third best in CSC annals
The throws also proved to be a CSC men’s mainstay, thanks to the efforts of recent recruits. The development of Shane Collins is intriguing. His best event as a true freshman in 2020 was the shot. He threw it more than 50 feet a couple of times and placed fifth in it at the RMAC Indoor Meet.
This past winter, Collins won the shot at the first four indoor meets, but sustained a wrist injury that forced him to discontinue the event because he could no longer snap his wrist when he launched the 16-pound ball.
Undeterred, Collins concentrated on learning to heave the other implements and with excellent results. He hurled the hammer 189-9, the second best ever for an Eagle, and sailed the discus 164-4, 11th on the CSC chart, and placed fifth in the hammer and sixth in the discus at the conference meet.
True freshman Parker Gonsor came on strong near the end of the season and placed fourth in the discus and eighth in the shot at the RMAC Outdoor Meet. In addition, Northrup is predicting that another rookie, Dan Reynolds, will someday own the CSC hammer throw record.
Northrup’s energetic recruiting also landed a couple of promising javelin throwers. True freshmen Quest Savery and Dylan Soule placed fifth and sixth in the RMAC Meet this spring.
The women’s team wasn’t nearly as strong as the men’s, but by season’s end several Lady Eagles had progressed and were becoming contenders.
Injuries to sprinter Carlie Collier, versatile Celeste Cardona and multis leader Julianna Thomsen hampered the women’s team, but some bright spots emerged as the season was ending.
One of them was true freshman Hannah Christie, who came on strong and finished third in the heptathlon, just one point out of second place, at the RMAC Meet this spring. She posted the team’s top marks in five events during the outdoor season.
Another newcomer, Jourdaine Cerenil, ended her season by clearing 5-7 ¼ in the high jump, good for a share of fourth on the Eagles’ list. The team also has numerous young throwers who appear to be on the brink of becoming conference contenders.
Here are the Eagles’ best marks in each event in 2021:
Men’s Indoor Bests
60 meters--1, Morgan Fawver, 6.80 (tie 7th all-time); 2, Brodie Roden, 6.90; 3, Osvaldo Cano, 7.14; 4, Emory Yoosook, 7.15.
200 meters--1, Morgan Fawver, 22.96 (tie 5th all-time); 2, Osvaldo Cano, 22.77; 3, Emory Yoosook, 23.29; 4, Harley Rhoades, 23.65.
400 meters--1, Osvaldo Cano, 49.54 (9th all-time); 2, Brodie Roden, 49.54; 3, Osiel Cano, 51.67; 4, Harley Rhoades, 51.82.
Mile--1, Cale Schafer, 4:35.32; 2, Joaquin Venzor, 4:40.55: 3, Garrett Avery, 4:49.75.
3000--1, Jesse Jaramillo, 9:52.69; 2, Cale Schafer, 9:22.38; 3, Ethan Roberts, 9:29.71.
60 Hurdles-1, Logan Peila, 8.89; 2, Pete Brown, 8.92; 3, Dylan Soule, 9.63.
400 Relay--1, (Morgan Fawver, Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades, Brodie Roden), 3:22.40 (8th all-time).
Shot Put--1, Shane Collins, 50-8; 2, Parker Gonser, 49-10; 3, Reid Spady, 46-9.
Weight Throw--1, Dan Reynolds, 54-10 3.4; 2, Shane Collins, 50-5 ½; 3, Jordan Spencer, 47-6 ½; 4, Parker Gonser, 45-11 ¼.
Long Jump--1, Naishaun Jernigan, 24-3 (8th all-time); 2, Emory Yoosook, 23-3 ¾; 3, Morgan Fawver, 23-1 ¾.
Triple Jump--1 tie, Naishaun Jernigan and Derrick Nwagwu, 48-4; (4th all-time); 3, Joss Linse, 47-3 ¾.
High Jump--1 tie, Joe Dumsa and Alec Penfield, 6-5; 3, Naishaun Jernigan, 6-2 ¾.
Pole Vault--1, Pete Brown, 13-5 ¾; 2, Dylan Soule, 13-1 ¾.
Heptathlon--1, Pete Brown, 4,493 points; 2, Dylan Soule, 3,907.
Men’s Outdoor Bests
100--1, Morgan Fawver, 10.53 (9th all-time); 2, Javan Lanier, 11.03; 3, Emory Yoosook, 11.12; 4, Osvaldo Cano, 11.17.
200--1, Brodie Roden, 21.27 (6th all-time); 2, Osvaldo Cano, 22.17; 3, Morgan Fawver, 22.22; 4, Javan Lanier, 23.09; 5, Greg Logsdon, 23.10; 6, Emory Yoosook, 23.11.
400--1, Brodie Roden, 47.56 (4th all-time); 2, Osvaldo Cano, 48.83; 3, Greg Logsdon, 50.51.
800--1, Logan Moravec, 1:55.30 (3rd all-time).
1500--1, Garrett Avery, 4:16.12; 2, Cale Schafer, 4:17.48; 3, Jouquin Venzor, 4:17.47.
5000--1, Garrett Avery, 16:19.12; 2, Cale Schafer, 16:31.74; 3, Jesse Jarmillo, 16:35.14.
110 Hurdles--1, Creighton Trembly, 15.15; 2, Louis Peila, 16.03.
400 Hurdles--1, Osiel Cano, 55.46; 2, Logan Peila, 56.45; 3, Harley Rhoades, 56.95.
4x100 Relay--1, (Morgan Fawver, Emory Yoosook, Osvaldo Cano, Brodie Roden), 40.83 (2nd all-time).
4x400 Relay--1, (Osvaldo Cano, Morgan Fawver, Greg Logsdon, Brodie Roden), 3:13.87 (2nd all-time).
Shot Put--1, Parker Gonser, 47-11; 2, Reid Spady, 44-6 ¾; 3, Dan Reynolds, 43-4 ½.
Discus--1, Shane Collins, 164-4 (11th all-time); 2, Parker Gonser, 151-8; 3, Dan Reynolds, 134-11.
Javelin--1, Quest Savery, 189-9; 2, Dillon Soule, 176-5.
Long Jump--1, Naishaun Jernigan, 25-7 ¼ (4th all-time); 2, Javan Lanier, 23-6 ¼; 3, Morgan Fawver, 23-6; 3, Joss Linse, 22-3 ¾; 4, Emory Yoosook, 22-1.
Triple Jump--1, Derrick Nwagwu, 49-6 ½ (3rd all-time); 2, Brock Voth, 48-9 (tie 6th all-time); 3, Joss Linse, 47-5; 4, Naishaun Jernigan, 45-10.
High Jump--1, Alec Penfield, 6-6 ½; 2, Joe Dumsa, 6-4 ¾.
Women’s Indoor Bests
60--1, Hannah Christie, 8.10; 2, Carlie Collier, 8.16; 3, Michaela Hill, 8.38.
200--1, Julianne Thomsen, 27.49; 2, Michaela Hill, 27.53.
400--Michaela Hill, 1:03.14; 2, Julianne Thomsen, 27.49.
Mile--1, Tukker Romey, 5:30.55; 2, Sydney Settles, 5:59.95.
3000--1, Tukker Romey, 5:30.55; 2, Sydney Settles, 12:11.99.
60 hurdles--1, Julianne Thomsen, 9.55; 2, Caitlyn Mueller, 9.97; 3, Hannah Christie, 10:30; 4, Parker Mooren, 10:32.
Shot Put--Courtney Smith, 39-0 ¼; 2, Morgan Ekwall, 39-3 ½; 3, Becca Monahan, 38-10 ¼; 4, Cooper McLaughlin, 37-3 ¼.
Weight Throw--1, Courtney Smith, 51-10 ½; 2, Madyson Scheip, 48-8 ¼; 3, Cooper McLaughlin, 45-4 ¼; 4, Becca Monahan, 44-4.
Long Jump--1, Hannah Christie, 16- ¼; 2, Julianne Thomsen, 15-6.
Triple Jump--1, Miranda Gilkey, 34-9; 2, Jourdaine Cerenil, 33-5 ¾; 3, Austin Alexanders, 33-3.
High Jump--1 tie, Miranda Gilkey and Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-3; 3 tie, Hannah Christie and Destiny Pelston, 5-2 ¼.
Pole Vault--1, Kaylee Wach, 10-6 ¾; 2, Kristie Hill, 9-7.
Pentathlon--Julianne Thomsen, 3,092; 2, Hannah Christie, 2,929.
Women’s Outdoor Bests
100--1, Hannah Christie, 12.78; 2, Michaela Hill, 13.03.
200--1, Hannah Christie, 26.33; 2, Michaela Hill, 26.69; 3, Julianne Thomsen, 27.84.
400--1, Michaela Hill, 1:01.92.
800--1, Hannah Christie, 2:28.97; 2, Julianne Thomsen, 2:30.55.
1500--1, Tukker Romey, 5:22.69; 2, Madi Watson, 5:29.52.
5000--1, Madi Watson, 19:23.76.
100 Hurdles--1, Hannah Christie, 15.74.
Shot Put--1, Becca Monahan, 40-8 ¼; 2, Morgan Ekwall, 40- ¼; 3, Courtney Smith, 39-6 ¾; 4, Trinity Chrisawn, 39-6 ½.
Discus--1, Courtney Smith, 127-5; 2, Becca Monahan, 113-6 ½.
Hammer Throw--1, Cooper McLaughlin, 141-8; 2, Courtney Smith, 139-11; 3, Trinity Chrisawn, 120-11; 4, Morgan Ekwall, 120-11.
Javelin--1, Julianne Thomsen, 118-9; 2, Hannah Christie, 101-7.
Long Jump--1, Hannah Christie, 16-8; 2, Miranda Gilkey, 16-7 ½; 3, Jourdaine Cerenil, 16-6 ½.
Triple Jump--1, Miranda Gilkey, 35-6 ½; 2, Jourdaine Cerenil, 33-10 ¼.
High Jump--1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-7 ¼; 2, Miranda Gilkey, 5-4 ¼; 3, Destiny Pelton, 5-2 ¾; 4, Hannah Christie. 5-2 ¼.
Pole Vault--1 tie, Kristie Hill and Kaylee Wach, 10-3 ¼.
Heptathlon--1, Hannah Christie, 4,465 points.