Young Eagles made up for lost time during 2021 season

Although Roden may not have been back to full speed during the recent outdoor season, he was still a force. Besides anchoring the gold medal relay teams, he placed second in the 400 at the RMAC Meet and his top times in the 200 of 21.27 seconds and the 400 of 47.56 are sixth and fourth, respectively, on the Eagles’ all-time charts.

Identical twins Osvaldo and Osiel Cano, along with hard-working Harley Rhoades and Yoosook and Logsdon, both true freshmen from Wyoming, also gave the Eagles a big boost in the long sprints and relays.

Elsewhere on the track, redshirt freshman Logan Moravec of Gering ran the 800 in 1:55.30, third best in CSC annals

The throws also proved to be a CSC men’s mainstay, thanks to the efforts of recent recruits. The development of Shane Collins is intriguing. His best event as a true freshman in 2020 was the shot. He threw it more than 50 feet a couple of times and placed fifth in it at the RMAC Indoor Meet.

This past winter, Collins won the shot at the first four indoor meets, but sustained a wrist injury that forced him to discontinue the event because he could no longer snap his wrist when he launched the 16-pound ball.