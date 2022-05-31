Youngest team ever wins CSC Golf Classic

By far the youngest team in the 27 years the Chadron State College Golf Classic has been played won the championship this past weekend at Ridgeview Country Club.

The team was made up of Chadron natives Jacksyn Behrends, Trevor Berry and Tyler Westlake along with Dom Yates, who was Berry’s teammate on the golf team at Central Wyoming College at Riverton this past spring. Their average age is just 20.

They shot a 57, three strokes better than any other team, during the first round on Saturday when the full 18 holes were played. They maintained that margin by shooting a 30 during the first nine holes on Sunday, when the Championship and First Flights were cut back to just nine holes because of the badly-needed rain that arrived late in the afternoon. That made their final score an 87 through the 27 holes that counted.

Berry said his team had two eagles on par-five holes on the back nine on Saturday that made a huge difference. The winners also had five birdies and two pars on the back nine after carding six birdies and three pars during the front nine.

They also had six birdies and three pars again on the front nine on Sunday before play was halted.

Berry said Westlake had suggested they should put together a team for the classic. Berry contacted his friend Yates and also asked Behrends to join them about the time the recent Chadron High graduate had finished second at the Ogallala Tournament by shooting a 73. A few days later, Behrends qualified for the Class B State Tournament.

The winners were the 34th and last team to get their entry to the CSC Foundation Office, which handles most of the details, including the registration, for the classic.

At age 23, Westlake is the oldest member of the championship team while both Berry and Yates are 20 and Behrends is 18. They agreed that Yates generally hit the ball the farthest off the tee and said Westlake made the several key putts.

Second place in the Championship Flight went to the team that perennially has won the tournament. It features Tom Simons of Chadron and his sons Brett and Scott and this year included Randy Horse. They shot a 61 on Saturday and a 30 on Sunday.

All three of the Simons have been on the championship team eight of the last nine times the tournament has been played. The exception was in 2014, when they were not entered.

Their 91 total through 27 holes this year was matched by a team comprised of Dan Anderson, Cory Olson and Jordan Raben, all of Chadron, and Ryan Osmotherly of Crawford, but the deadlock was broken by a scorecard playoff. The latter foursome had a 60 on Saturday and a 31 on Sunday, while the totals by the Simons-Horse team were reversed.

Another “always competitive” team made up of Dan Johnson, his sons Pete and Jens and a nephew, Judd Norman of Billings, Mont., was fourth with scores of 61-31, 92.

The First Flight was won by a team that included three teammates on the Chadron State baseball team in 1976—Kevin Emanuel of Osceola, Iowa, Dave Wiedeman of Dalton and Toby Spence of Douglas, Wyo.--and Spence’s son, Logan. They shot a 64 on Saturday and a tournament-best 29 through the first nine holes on Sunday for a 93.

An eagle on No. 4 on Sunday gave the First Flight winners a big boost. They said Wiedeman had “the hot putter,” leading the way as they made four 25-foot putts during the nine holes Sunday. The ex-baseball players added that they benefited from having Logan Spence and his long drives on their team for the first time.

“He hits the ball a long ways,” Emanuel said. “We just kind of ‘ham and egged’ it the rest of the time.

This year’s tournament had another highlight. Late Saturday afternoon, Reid Rogers of Slinger, Wis., had a hole-in-one. According to Karen Pope, who has been one of the tourney ramrods since it was begun in 1995, the only other hole-in-one was made years ago by long-time Chadron State coach and educational leader Pat Colgate, who now lives in Massachusetts.

The complete results follow:

Championship Flight—1, Jacksyn Behrends, Trevor Berry and Tyler Westlake, Chadron, and Dom Yates, Lander, Wyo., 57-30, 87; 2, Randy Horse and Tom Simons, Chadron; Brett Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette; 61-30, 91; 3, Dan Anderson, Cory Olson and Jordan Raben, Chadron, and Ryan Osmotherly, Crawford, 60-31, 91; 4, Dan Johnson, Jens Johnson and Pete Johnson, Chadron, and Judd Norman, Billings, Mont., 61-31, 92; 5-6 tie, Joe Cameron, White River, S.D.; Chapman Ham, LaVista, Neb; Brady Roes, Chadron; and Cody Roes, Lincoln; 62-31, 93, and Casey Danielson, Chadron; Boz Bracken, Hulett, Wyo.; and Larry and Dax Yeradi, Wright, Wyo., 31-62, 93; 7, Thye deKoning and Brett Hunter, Chadron; Tim Clayton, Sargent, Neb.; and Darren Drabbels, Hay Springs; 64-32, 96.

First Flight—1, Kevin Emanuel, Osceola, Iowa; Logan and Toby Spence, Douglas, Wyo.; and Dave Wiedeman, Dalton; 64-29, 93; 2, Alpine, Misty and Rick Hickstein and Rob Wahlstrom, Chadron, 63-31, 94; 3, Mitch Barry, Ty Pourier and Jason Sommerville, Chadron, and John Thayer, Yankton, S.D., 32-63, 95; 4, Justin Downs, Chadron, and Cody Campbell, Dylan Stetson and Connor Weingart, Alliance, 66-31; 97; 5-6 tie, John Ritzen and Micah Smith, Chadron; Beau Miskimins, Windsor, Colo.; and Greg Trepka, Parker, Colo.; 63-35, 98, and Scott Johnson and Rob Stack, Chadron, and Blake and Kiya Stack-Miller, Sioux City, Iowa, 64-34, 98; 7-8 tie, Casey Downs, A.J. Grant and Brad Hencey, Chadron, and Taylor Hencey, Ault, Colo., 65-34, 99, and Andy and James Gooder, Chadron; Schuyler Ferguson, Scottsbluff; and Zach Sandstrom, Greeley, Colo.; 65-34, 99.

Second Flight—1, Riley Stack, Quitman, Texas; Ryan Buck, Mitchell, S.D.; Jayden Stack, Fort Collins, and Justin Schremmer, Marvel, Texas, 69-30, 98; 2, Rob Bila, Jim Gardner, Hunter Hageman and Randy Rhine, Chadron, 67-34, 101; 3, Scott Blachly, Fort Morgan, Colo.; Rick Logan, Windsor, Colo; Ted Niemann, Fort Collins, Colo.; and Chris Wilson, Arvada, Colo,; 67-34, 101; 4, Jerry and Josh McLain and Jared Pilkington, Chadron, and Jonn McLain, Omaha, 68-34, 102; 5-7 tie, Jordan and Lisa Haas, Chadron, and Joe and Mallory Haas, Holdrege, 68-35, 103; Rod Borders and Dennis King, Gordon; Chik Hensley, Richfield, Wis.; and Charles Niemeyer, Ashland, Neb.; 69-34, 103, and Reid Rogers, Slinger, Wis.; Levi Clark, Lusk; Sandy Christy, Todd Rosenbach, 69-34, 103; 8-9 tie, CJ Bach, Brian Carnahan, Jay Long and Jeff Turman, Chadron, 69-36, 105; and Shane Paben and Andrew and Joel Smith, Chadron, and Rick Koza, Windsor, Colo., 67-38, 105.

Third Flight—Randy Bauer and Scott Ritzen, Chadron; Ben Bauer, Johnstown, Colo.; and Brad Smith, Tucson, Ariz.; 70-71, 142; 2, Jamie and Kristie Roes and Lalalelei Nomura, Chadron, and Tyler O’Daniel, Sheridan, Wyo., 70-72, 142; 3, Bruce Scheopner, Chadron; Taylor Eisenberg, Fort Morgan, Colo.; Jake Rissler, North Platte and Lucas Rissler, Gillette; 71-71, 142; 4, Courtney Goff, Emily Hoffman and Ben Watson, Chadron, and Craig Clarke, Hot Springs, 75-70, 145; 5, Connor Casey, Rapid City; Cole Montgomery and Kyle Vinich, Casper; and Clint Sasse, Chadron; 71-76, 147; 6, Kerry Bailey and Bryar DeSanti, Chadron; Cody Johnson, Mitchell; and Curt Moffatt, Lander, Wyo., 71-77, 148; 7, Kevin and Tyler Allison and Sammy Garcia, Moorcroft, and Scott Jeffress, Gillette, 73-76, 149; 8, Brandon Ratcliffe, Danny Romane and Danny Rufus, Chillicothe, Ill., and Sam McKelvey, Colorado Springs, 75-76, 151; and Janet Raymer and Kelsey Scott, Chadron; Tom Scott, Douglas, Wyo.; and Katie Scott, Gering; 75-77, 152.

