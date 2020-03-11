Thompson: Chadron Record committed to growing community

It’s been a fun ride since I was named editor of your Chadron Record back in October.
At that time, we lost a couple of employees who had been with the Record for many years. It was tough, but I promised you we would do everything we could to keep the Record strong.
Today — five months after that initial promise, I am confident we have accomplished that.
We hired Mark Dykes as the managing editor to handle all the news in the Chadron area and to run the day-to-day operations of the local office. Mark wanted to come back to the Nebraska panhandle, a place he and his family call home.
We hired Zane Hesting as our sports reporter. He is a graduate of Chadron State College and his passion for sports writing has flourished since joining our team.
Last week, we brought on Scotty Biernacki as our advertising representative. He was born in Garden City, Kan., but has called Chadron home for 18 years. He was also educated here. Scotty and his wife have four children with a fifth child on the way.
Our Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Brad Casto has spent weeks in Chadron getting to know local business owners and talking to them about how the Record can help their businesses grow. He has worked with Scotty to develop special advertising plans that are cost efficient and will meet the needs of the Chadron area.
Scotty told me he loves Chadron because it is a family-oriented community, filled with history and passion for taking care of each other.
I couldn’t agree more.
The Chadron Record has been around for 136 years. We went through some changes between October and today, and we aren’t going anywhere.
In fact, we are going to continue our path of growth.
Agriculture is so important to the Nebraska panhandle. You may have noticed we have returned to emphasizing that great tradition by bringing back some pages dedicated to “Chadron Area Agriculture.”
We want that section to grow, too. I have some exciting plans for extending agriculture coverage across the entire panhandle. Be looking for a special announcement on that in the coming weeks.
We are moving quickly toward the goal of increasing the amount of pages in the Chadron Record. Frankly, 16 pages is not enough to cover all of the great things going on.
But we can only increase our pages and news content with your support.
Local businesses are vital to the economy in Chadron. When you support our local stores, rather than relying on buying things online or driving to another community to purchase items, we all benefit.
When you shop local, those dollars stay local. It’s a win-win.
Now that we have hired Scotty to promote local businesses through cost effective advertising plans, we will get the word out about all the wonderful restaurants, services and retail options that are available in Chadron.
As support for our local businesses grow, the Chadron Record will grow. It’s that simple.
I have plans to make the Chadron Record’s community-wide garage sale even bigger this year. We’ll be releasing details on that annual tradition in the coming weeks.
I have also authorized a beautiful work of public art that will reflect the Record’s history in Chadron and our commitment to the long-term future of the Record’s vital role in the community. Again, more details on this endeavor will come.
Mark, Zane, Scotty and I are all extremely excited about the growth we are seeing. We thank you for your support along this journey.
Thank you for helping us grow.
Nathan Thompson is editor of The Chadron Record. He can be reached at nathan.thompson@lee.net.