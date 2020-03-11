Thompson: Chadron Record committed to growing community

It’s been a fun ride since I was named editor of your Chadron Record back in October.

At that time, we lost a couple of employees who had been with the Record for many years. It was tough, but I promised you we would do everything we could to keep the Record strong.

Today — five months after that initial promise, I am confident we have accomplished that.

We hired Mark Dykes as the managing editor to handle all the news in the Chadron area and to run the day-to-day operations of the local office. Mark wanted to come back to the Nebraska panhandle, a place he and his family call home.

We hired Zane Hesting as our sports reporter. He is a graduate of Chadron State College and his passion for sports writing has flourished since joining our team.

Last week, we brought on Scotty Biernacki as our advertising representative. He was born in Garden City, Kan., but has called Chadron home for 18 years. He was also educated here. Scotty and his wife have four children with a fifth child on the way.