Unified Command reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in Dawes County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unified Command confirms 26 more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, including five positive tests in Dawes County.

According to a Monday report, Dawes County had four adults test positive for the coronavirus since their last briefing on Sept. 10. Two of the cases were from community spread and two were reported as unknown origin. One child under the age of 19 also tested positive from community spread.

A Scotts Bluff County man in his 80s became the seventh person in the Panhandle to die from the virus. Unified Command reports the man had underlying health conditions.

Elsewhere in the Panhandle, Unified Command reports eight new cases of coronavirus in Box Butte County, two in Sheridan County, five in Morrill County, five in Scotts Bluff County and two cases in Cheyenne County.

The Panhandle has had 756 total cases of COVID-19, 83 active infections, 666 recoveries and six people are in the hospital. Since March 2, Unified Command said 13,199 COVID-19 tests have been completed with a positive case rate of 5.7 percent. Seventy-six people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Panhandle since March 2.