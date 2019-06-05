This weekend will mark the launch of an effort to provide residents and tourists with a new form of cultural enjoyment in Chadron.
Volunteers will kick off the Paint the Town endeavor at Bloom, painting a large mural on the back of the building, the first step in creating an art alley in town. Art alleys have become popular interactive tourist destinations, providing spaces for photo opportunities for visitors. Rapid City, S.D., began creating its Art Alley between Sixth and Seventh Streets in 2005, and the Gallery Alley in the Haymarket area of Lincoln is another popular artist-inspired stop for visitors.
Chadron will have two murals to debut at this year’s Fur Trade Days celebration, said Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna, who is also on the steering committee for Paint the Town. In addition to the work at Bloom planned for this weekend, another mural is scheduled to be painted June 21-23 on the back of the Service Barber building.
“First and foremost, I think this idea was floating around undercover with the artists,” Michna said. It’s time to turn that into reality.
“Art districts have really taken off,” Michna said. “There is a lot of culture here that isn’t represented in a way tourists or guests know.”
The steering committee, which also includes Whitney Tewahade, Teena Redfern, Mary Donahue, Travis Hencey and Kit Watson, approved Michna’s two designs for the initial works of art, but have plans to create a process for artists to submit work for consideration. Businesses interested in having a mural can also suggest ideas or work with artists to design something that fits their vision.
“The options are endless,” Michna said.
The steering committee hopes Paint the Town also will bridge gaps in the community, bringing people together to work on the murals. They have reached out to businesses, artists, children’s and student’s groups. Michna said she knows there are likely others in the community who would like to be involved, and she encourages them to reach out to the steering committee, or join the group for the two painting weekends.
“It is completely open to the public. There is no painting experience required, and no artistic background is necessary.”
Once the first two are completed, Michna hopes they will build momentum to expand the project throughout the entire alley, and even throughout the rest of town, especially in the downtown district. The committee is even willing to work to restore existing murals, such as the vintage Bauerkempers mural at the corner of Second and Morehead streets.
The murals will become attractions for tourists, providing insight into life in northwest Nebraska’s history and culture. Bloom, for example, is going to augment the mural there with flowers native to the area, labeled with both common and scientific names, Michna said.
Volunteers are invited to help with the mural June 7-9 at Bloom from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Saturday is “kids day,” with the community’s students and children invited to take part. Children under 9 must have a chaperone, and lunch will be provided.
“It will be very paint-by-number (for the kids),” Michna explained.
The same format will be repeated at Service Barber June 21-23, and volunteers are again welcome.
The steering committee has established a Go Fund Me account for donations for Paint the Town, and is also accepting in-kind donations in the form of items like brushes, paint and drop sheets. Businesses interested in hosting a mural can contact the committee; there is no cost associated with doing so unless the business would like to make a donation to the cause.