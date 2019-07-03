For as long as Angie Taylor, an Oglala Lakota Sioux of Crawford, can remember she has danced. And her family, she says, her people, danced for everything that happened. They danced when things were good; they danced after sickness and death.
“It was pretty tough back in those days,” Taylor said, referring to her childhood in the 1940s. “But it seemed like no matter how tough it got, we always had a Wacipi. We always danced no matter how tough it was.”
A wacipi, or powwow as it is sometimes called, is a Native American celebration that offers the opportunity to practice traditions of dancing and singing, and to socialize and build tribal ties.
This weekend, Taylor, the White River Wacipi Board of Directors and several volunteers, dancers and drummers, once again brought Native American dancing back to Crawford.
It was the White River Wacipi’s third annual event on their sacred ground in Crawford City Park, surrounded by their still-new permanent arbor that provided much needed shade for dancers, drummers and visitors.
Taylor, chairperson for the White River Wacipi non-profit corporation that puts on the wacipi, is happy to have the event return for its third year.
“It really is wonderful,” Taylor says.
According to Taylor, her mother, Victoria White, started a Wacipi at Fort Robinson in the late 1960s. After some years, Taylor’s brother Bob White put in the work necessary to bring the dances back to the fort and was successful for many years until the event was again halted in 2016.
Since then it’s fallen to Taylor and White River Wacipi to continue her family’s legacy.
In 2017, Taylor says the White River Wacipi was little more than the board members' families. There were no drums and very few dancers. In the years since, the group has made steady progress as they’ve installed their permanent arbor, found loyal drum groups who have now returned for a second year, and attracted a good amount of dancers.
You have free articles remaining.
This weekend may not have had the 150 dancers Taylor said her brother’s Wacipis would attract, but the group continues to work hard.
“It takes a while to get (a wacipi) started; it doesn’t just happen,” Taylor says. “So we have to work at it all the time.”
Immediately after expressing her happiness with their third-ever event, her thoughts went directly to building for the future. She says she’d like to see it happen that the wacipi be held in Crawford for many years to come because of the kids who attend.
As it is with youth in many cultures, it can be difficult to keep younger generations interested in history. The wacipi helps to engage young Native Americans and is a way to preserve traditions and language, which Taylor says is in danger of disappearing. Many of the dancers this weekend were young men and women.
It is also a way to reach out to the surrounding community, not only to entertain, but as a way for multiple cultures to connect in spite of a difficult history of discrimination.
She says it was difficult to grow up among the prejudice, and it was difficult to go to school. Taylor has always maintained her ties to Crawford. She stayed in the area and did not attend the boarding schools on the reservation, though she shares, with a laugh that she and another were prone not to go to school at all some days.
For her, Crawford has always been home. Her great-grandparents were at the Red Cloud Agency near Fort Robinson. Her great-grandfather, Little Big Man, rode with Crazy Horse and her great-grandmother, Red Leaf, survived the massacre following the Cheyenne Outbreak at the fort.
“My grass roots are here,” Taylor says. “My grandmother was here. It seemed like we always came back to Crawford - it was our home.”
Taylor hopes for a better future for Crawford and the surrounding region. She says she’d like to see the wacipi continue, and she’d also like to see more tourism in the area to help the town economically and to celebrate the rich history there.
“All of the people in this town have some history here. They all do.”