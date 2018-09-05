Soon members of Post 1375 Veterans of Foreign Wars and local volunteers will put the finishing touches on several obstacles adorning the arena at the Dawes County Fair Grounds ahead of this year’s Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge.
Beginning this Saturday at 10:00a.m., groups and individuals will test their will during the 5k race and obstacle course.
Those interested will be allowed to register the morning of the race, but must do so by 9:00a.m.
The unique event provides spectators plenty of entertainment as runners navigate the obstacle course, and while you wait for groups to start making their way to the muddy arena you can enjoy vehicle demonstrations from the local National Guard who’ll also be bringing a military bootcamp obstacle for kids, and Lighthouse Tattoo will provide face painting.
Spectators can also stick around after the event to enjoy a $10 lunch from the VFW.
This year’s event will honor Chadron’s Lee Wahlstrom. Proceeds from the challenge go to the Nebraska Mid-America Honor Flight in Dawes County, and veteran’s scholarships at Chadron State College.