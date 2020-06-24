Wiest, Leo J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON | A memorial service for Leo J. Wiest will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. Inurnment will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Leo John Wiest passed away after a brief illness, on June 10, 2020, in Chadron, Nebraska. He was born on June 25, 1925 in Wakpala, South Dakota, the eldest son of Jacob J. and Christine (Schwab) Wiest.

Leo attended school in Wakpala until he enlisted in the Marine Corps in December of 1943. During WWII, he served in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, and on Okinawa, where he fought in the battle of Sugar Loaf Hill. Leo was on Guam when the war ended and was discharged in 1946. Upon return from the war, Leo graduated high school and attended Northern State College in Aberdeen. Later, not finished serving his country, he joined the National Guard, where he was promoted to Platoon Sergeant.