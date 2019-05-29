When Mimi Wheeler-Groves was ready to retire from over 20 years of operating Helen’s & the Grove in Chadron, her daughter, Jennifer Wright, didn’t want to see it disappear.
“I think it’s a city landmark,” Wright says.
So in July, Wright moved herself and two kids back to Chadron to take over the business.
Wright says her mother approached her in May of last year saying she was ready to retire and was either going to sell the restaurant or close it, but thought she’d off it to Wright first.
According to Wright, the decision to take over Helen’s wasn’t easy.
Wright had been working in Omaha at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar prior to making the decision to come back to Chadron.
“I was the senior manager so I was trained to be an operating partner, but they didn’t need an operating partner,” Wright says.
Unless the senior manager quite or was fired, Wright says she was stuck.
“I could have transferred somewhere, but I have two kids and I really liked Omaha,” she says. “I didn’t want to move to the east or west coast without some kind of family connection.”
She began to feel she was plateauing in the position, she says, and ultimately decided taking over Helen’s was the right choice.
Wright has been back in Chadron and at tentatively at the helm of Helen’s since July, but until a new liquor license under her name is worked out, the official ownership switch won’t happen.
As the new owner of the restaurant, Wright doesn’t plan to make sweeping changes.
“I want to keep it the same as what she’s built up,” Wright says of what her mother has achieved with the restaurant. “She’s built a great business here with all the different remodels and adding the bar. We’ve got a great Friday night crowd with the college students.”
Wright says the menu will largely stay the same, particularly as their busy season approaches. She says she’ll make a few changes to stop serving some special items that don’t sell as much, but she doesn’t want to change the favorites of the restaurant’s regulars. Wright says she’d not typically include liver and onions on her menu, but she knows it’s a favorite at Helen’s and is keen to keep serving it.
Wright has also helped to update the restaurant, building a new website and updating the point of sale system to one that will help detail what is selling well and what might need to be changed. She also wants to take the businesses social media advertising to another level.
She’d also like to extend the patio to offer outdoor seating by next summer.
One change Wright has made is extending the restaurant’s delivery hours. Helen’s will now deliver from 11 a.m. until close.
Wright first began working at Helen’s waiting tables in 1997 when her mother bought the business.
“I did that off and on,” Wright says. “I moved around a little bit so if I came back in transition I would wait tables again or bartend, or help manage and supervise - whatever (her mother) needed.”
She had her first job in the industry bussing tables at the Chadron Elks Lodge, and later began serving and hosting there.
After high school, Wright attended CSC, originally pursuing an education in theater and art, but later settled on psychology and business administration.
In 2007 she moved to Lincoln and completed her degree online before making the move to Omaha.
Now, over ten years later, her move back to Chadron has brought her full circle.