HOT SPRINGS – South Dakota’s representative in congress and Republican nominee for governor Kristi Noem stopped in Hot Springs Thursday to unveil her plans to better serve the state’s veteran population.
What she calls “Operation: Rally Point” is an outline of how to prioritize veterans and expand veteran services in the state.
“Today, I have unveiled a veterans proposal that I think we need to do here in South Dakota,” Noem said to a host of veterans at the Veterans Home in Hot Springs. “In so much of the time, we need to remind future generations of the sacrifices our veterans have made on behalf of this country and behalf of this state, and the town of Hot Springs has always been special to me.”
Noem’s speech focused on the sacrifices veterans have made for the nation and how, because of these sacrifices, the government needs to take care of the veterans.
Increasing veterans services, she said, will help entice more young people to serve in the military, a step that needs to be taken to avoid brining back a national draft.
She also focused on ensuring Hot Springs remains “America’s veteran home.”
“So we need to make sure that every veteran in this country knows that, at some point in their life, if they want to know how much they are appreciated, they should come visit Hot Springs because this little town has always been South Dakota's veteran's home,” Noem said. “But I am a big believer that the state of South Dakota should focus on making every veteran in this country knows that this is a place that they are going to want to see and spend time to really know how much they are loved and appreciated and how much their sacrifices have meant to all of us.”
Noem said she settled on the name “Operation: Rally Point” because most veterans, at some point during their service, had to have a place where they meet up again if something went wrong.
“Operation: Rally Point” consists of the changes Noem would like to see to the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I would like to see much more involvement, supporting veterans service officers so that they coordinate better with our veterans to get them the type of benefits that they have earned and deserve through the VA at the federal level but also education benefits, making sure that we as the state of South Dakota are leading the nation in setting the example of hiring veterans that come back home,” she said. “We already have over 1,000 veterans that work for the state of South Dakota, but we should be leading the nation in how many veterans that we as the state government employ.”
Noem said she developed these points in “Operation: Rally Point” through discussing the matters with South Dakota veterans and without any input from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs or from the department’s secretary, Robert Wilkie.
She also said that she hopes her veterans plan will inspire Sec. Wilkie to keep the Hot Springs Veterans Affairs campus open as well as potentially expand services on the campus.
“We need more physicians, more nurses, more services for our veterans here,” she said. “This is a very special place where I think we could be leading the nation in PTSD treatment and in mental health services for veterans, and that is my vision, and I think he needs to come here to see it because I am a big believer that what you see with your eyes you carry in your heart, and if he were here to see it and see the campus and the people here in the town that support and love veterans, he would catch a vision of what should happen with our VA hospital.”
Many times, when federal officials are discussing the veterans affairs hospital, they look at the number of veterans treated to determine if a facility should be closed or not, she added.
The reason why both the veterans affairs hospital and Veterans Home in Hot Springs have been so successful, Noem said, is because they are able to play off one another, and each facility benefits from having the other one there.
Brad Richardson, superintendent of the Veterans Home, had a challenge to pose to Noem.
“South Dakota is just like every other state in the union where we are trying to fill clinical shortages,” Richardson said. “Our veterans town faces that same dilemma.”
Richardson said he wanted to know what Noem can do to help shrink that employment gap, such as offering scholarships to keep potential workers who attend state universities employed in South Dakota.
Noem said she would not only create scholarships for students but would also try to create residency spots in western South Dakota because, she said, where a student is educated, often times they will stay there.
A benefit to being a smaller state, she added, is that they are able to launch pilot programs for veterans care.
“That's one thing I've talked to the White House about,” Noem said. “They are very interested in South Dakota because we are small, and because we are small we can do things a lot of other states can't do. It is very hard for a big state like Florida or California to make big changes or have a big impact, but we can do that in South Dakota and almost be a pilot project for a lot of this stuff that other states can't do. So they are very interested in having someone in the state of South Dakota that wants to be a leader in veterans, veterans care issues and other areas of economic development.”
After that, Don Ackerman, a veterans activist who organizes motorcycle rides throughout the Black Hills, presented Noem with a framed picture of Noem on one of the rides – the Freedom Ride.
“You are the only representative that has ridden on the Freedom Ride,” Ackerman said. “We missed you this year, and I kind of understand, you were running the country, you have all these kids running around East River, you were running for governor and your husband keeps you busy.”
Noem said she was touched by the tribute and vowed to return to the Freedom Ride again.