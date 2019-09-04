Additional acreage is now available for public use and enjoyment on the Black Hills National Forest.
The USDA Forest Service recently purchased approximately 350 acres of land from the Trust for Public Land, utilizing funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The land was owned by Myrle G. Case Trust c/o Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
There are nine parcels included in the purchase located approximately 5 miles north of the City of Custer and adjacent to Crazy Horse Mountain, along US Highway 385.
The purpose of the purchase is for preservation of wildlife habitat, protection of at-risk watersheds and impaired streams, and to provide recreational opportunities for the public.
The parcels are located within an impaired watershed area called Spring Creek. “The Forest has the opportunity to address the impaired stream (Tenderfoot Creek) of which approximately 3.6 miles flow within the parcels,” said Meagan Buehler, Realty Specialist, Black Hills National Forest. Local municipal, state and federal agencies have been working collaboratively to bring Spring Creek into compliance with state water quality standards.
The purchase is also in line with the Revised 1997 Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan, Phase II Amendment, which states, "In cooperation with other landowners, strive for improved landownership and access that benefit both public and private landowners."
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills