HOT SPRINGS-Bethesda Lutheran Church and School and Bethesda Early Learning Center participated in Operation Christmas Child (OCC) which is a mission of Samaritan's Purse International Relief.
Shoe boxes were filled with gifts for children (balls, toys, dolls, art supplies, wash cloths, toothbrushes, ect.) and delivered to a local drop-off center at Southern Hills Evangelical Free Church.
From there the boxes where shipped to Rapid City and then to one of six processing centers in the United States to be shipped all over the world.
OCC is in its twenty fifth year and has shipped 157 million boxes during that time.
The Bethesda School students brought their boxes to the altar for a blessing during chapel on November 14 and the congregation presented theirs earlier this month.
For more information visit the website: samaritanspurse.org