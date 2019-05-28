HOT SPRINGS- Hot Springs hosted the Region 4 Championship golf meet at the Southern Hills Golf Course on Friday, May 24. Originally, the meet was scheduled for Custer on May 23, but snow moved it south.
Schools entered included: Pine Ridge, Red Cloud, Custer, Hot Springs, Lead/Deadwood, Belle Fourche and ST.Thomas More.
Athletes braved gusty conditions all day. Ultimately, Hot Springs was crowned the Region 4 champions with a four person 18 hole score of 378. Second was Belle Fourche-439 and third, ST Thomas More-450. These top three teams advance to the state meet in Aberdeen on June 3 and 4th.
The Region 4 medalist honors went to the defending state champion Payson Birkeland from Belle Fourche with a 18 hole score of 83, second was Hot Spirngs’s Aryona Watts-85, third was Hot Springs’s Madilyn Palo-92
was fourth, Hot Springs’s Jessi Schroeder-97 and fifth STM’s Emily Kandolin-99.
Hot Springs was led by Aryona-85, Madilyn Palo-92, Jessi Schroeder-97, Malory Olstad-104 and Sydney Olstad-104.
Along with the team advancing to the state meet by winning, these girls also qualified individually.
"I'm very proud of this team," said head coach Dave Merrill.
Hot Springs played a 9 hole meet in Douglas on Tuesday, May 28, then the team leaves for State on Sunday morning for play on June 3 and 4.