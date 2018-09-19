CUSTER- The Hot Springs Bison football team cruised past the Custer Wildcats last Friday night.
The Bison opened up a large lead in the first quarter after four straight unanswered scores. The first two were touchdown runs courtesy of running back Andrew Wendland, those were followed by a touchdown run by quarterback Morgan Harkless and a 27 yard touchdown pass from Harkless to receiver Thomas Massa.
The Wildcats were then able to score a 60 yard touchdown pass from Micaiah Grace to Elmore Dathon. The Bison answered that with another touchdown run from Wendland putting them up 33 to 7 going into the second quarter.
Hot Springs was again dominant in the second quarter scoring three touchdowns: a 65 yard pass from Harkless to Matt Norton and two more touchdown runs from Harkless. Custer scored one touchdown in the second. Hot Springs went into halftime up 40 points, 53-13.
The Bison eased up in the second half, only scoring a 24 yard field goal courtesy of Norton.
Hot Springs ended the rivalry game 56 to 13.
Head coach Ben Kramer said the following on the game, "Good game all around. We weren’t perfect but were able to control the game from the opening kickoff. Plenty to work on, we’ll have to be better this week against Belle Fourche."
The Bison now have three wins and one loss on the season heading into the homecoming game against Bell Fourche. The Broncs have two wins and two losses on the season. Their wins include a three point victory over Sturgis Brown and a dominant performance against Spearfish on Friday, winning 49-7. Their losses were courtesy of Madison and Del Rapids, 43-7 and 41-38 respectively.