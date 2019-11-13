Christmas Tree tags will be available Nov. 12 – Dec. 24 at Forest Service offices in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.
The Black Hills National Forest is also excited to continue the 4th Grade Free Christmas Tree Program again this holiday season.
Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Every Kid Outdoors is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. All fourth graders are eligible to receive a fourth grade pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year.
In order for students to receive a free Christmas tree permit, they must present a valid 4th Grade pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov. To obtain the voucher, visit the website, click on the “Get your pass” button and follow the instructions. Print out the paper voucher and bring it with you to a District Office or the Supervisor’s Office on the Black Hills National Forest.
White spruce, ponderosa pine, and western juniper are available and can be cut in many parts of the National Forest.
Each permit is accompanied by a handout with guidance about appropriate tree removal. Trees may not be cut in developed recreation sites, Forest Service administrative sites, active timber sales, the Black Hills Experimental Forest near Rochford, the Black Elk Wilderness, the Beaver Park area near Sturgis or within Spearfish Canyon.
Individual permits cost $10, up to a maximum of five permits is allowed per individual, and the maximum allowable height of cut trees is 20 feet. Permits require that you cut the entire tree, leaving no more than six inches of stump, and that you cut unused branches so they lay flat on the ground.
The adhesive permit tag must be attached before a tree is removed from the cutting area; a citation can be issued for possession of a cut-but-untagged tree, even if a tag is available in person or in your vehicle.
Trees should be placed in water as soon as possible to help keep needles fresh. Once indoors, trees should be placed away from stoves, heaters, or heating ducts. After Christmas, used trees should be disposed of properly as yard waste. Do not dump used trees on national forest land.
There are no refunds for uncut trees or unused permits. Please note that Forest Service offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
December 24 is the last day permits will be sold at Forest Service offices. Private vendors (listed below) may sell tags until December 24 (where open).
Tags are available by mail from the Forest Supervisor's Office, 1019 North 5th Street, Custer, SD, 57730.
Enclose a check or money order in the amount of $10 for each tree permit, up to a maximum of five trees per individual as well as a self-addressed stamped envelope. The Forest Service will mail tags and cutting instructions.
Permits are available at the following Forest Service locations:
Black Hills National Forest
Forest Supervisor's Office and
Hell Canyon Ranger District - Custer
1019 North 5th Street Custer, SD 57730
Phone: 605-673-9200
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hell Canyon Ranger District - Newcastle
1225 Washington Boulevard Newcastle, WY
Phone 307-746-2782
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mystic Ranger District
8221 Mount Rushmore Road Rapid City, SD
Phone: 605-343-1567
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Northern Hills Ranger District
2014 North Main Street Spearfish, SD
Phone: 605-642-4622
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bearlodge Ranger District
101 South 21st Street Sundance, WY
Phone: 307-283-1361
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska National Forest
Fall River Ranger District
1801 Highway 18 Bypass
Hot Springs, SD
Phone: 605-745-4107
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Christmas tree permits may also be available from the following private vendors thru December 24 (where open):
Minitman Too
611 East Jackson Boulevard
Spearfish SD 57783
605-642-4793
Monday thru Sunday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Accepts check or cash only
Cenex Convenience Store
2030 Lazelle Street
Sturgis SD 57785
605-347-3305
Monday thru Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Deadwood History & Information Center
3 Siever Street
Deadwood SD 57732
605-578-2507
Monday thru Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sundance Travel Center
2823 E Cleveland (Hwy 14)
Sundance, WY 82729
307-283-1200
Open 24 Hours, 7 days per week
RC Hardware
770 Mountain View Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
605-343-5150
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Heart of the Hills Exxon C-Store
201 Main St
Hill City, SD 57745
605-574-2077
Sunday – Thursday, 5:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday, 5:00 AM – Midnight
Heart of the West Conoco
632 Main St
Hill City, SD 57745
605-574-9001
Sunday – Saturday, 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Custer Ace Hardware
833 Mt. Rushmore Road
Custer, SD 57730
605-673-2227
Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.