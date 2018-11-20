Christmas Tree tags are available through Dec. 24 at Black Hills National Forest offices in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.
White spruce, ponderosa pine, and western juniper are available and can be cut in many parts of the National Forest.
Each permit is accompanied by a handout with guidance about appropriate tree removal. Trees may not be cut in developed recreation sites, Forest Service administrative sites, active timber sales, the Black Hills Experimental Forest near Rochford, the Black Elk Wilderness, the Beaver Park area near Sturgis or within Spearfish Canyon.
Individual permits cost $10, up to a maximum of five permits per individual, and the maximum allowable height of cut trees is 20 feet. Permits require that you cut the entire tree, leaving no more than 6 inches of stump, and that you cut unused branches so they lay flat on the ground.
The adhesive permit tag must be attached before a tree is removed from the cutting area; a citation can be issued for possession of a cut-but-untagged tree, even if a tag is available in person or in your vehicle.