HOT SPRIGNS-The Hot Springs City Council met for their second April meeting on Monday, April 15.
The meeting opened with resident Brian Crawford during public comment. He asked the council about the City's intentions with the lot at the corner of University and Chicago Street. He expressed interest in the lot going to public auction and asked if the City had any interest in retaining the lot.
Hot Springs Mayor George Kotti says the city is still considering options for the lot not set on buying the property or a plan.
Library Director Dawn Johnson gave the Council her quarterly report. In the Library’s State report, Johnson pointed out the internet usage as over 19,000 users on their hard wired computers over the past year. The Library also reported another 20,000 Wifi users at the library over the year.
Johnson also announced their summer reading program, Universe of Stories. She said the space themed program would have hands on activities like participating in the airport's Fly in Day, having a planetarium demonstration and talking with a NASA scientist.
She also said the Library has 11 classes a week and an annual program attendance of around 2,800.
Also at the meeting, Ordinance 1198 was passed. It allows for mixed types of structures in a single development.
The Council voted to approve a waving of Mueller Civic Center fees for a fundraiser sponsored by Morning Sunshine to help with flood relief efforts in South Dakota and Nebraska.
City Finance officer Misty Summers-Walton and City Administrator Kim Barbieri both stressed the need for more seasonal City employees for the summer. Interested people should contact City Hall.
In Kotti's closing remarks, he mentioned the potential need for a trolley system in Hot Springs both before and during the Highway 385 reconstruction. He said the City is working with Prairie Hills Transit on a possible solution.