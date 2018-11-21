This week at the library
November 22, 10:30 a.m. toddler story-time
November 23, 10:00 a.m. Preschool story-time
November 27, 10:30 a.m. computer class, 5:00 p.m. coding club
Hot Springs Second annual Turkey Trot Family 5k Fun Run
On Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park. Registration begins at 8:00 AM, race begins at 9:00 AM. Walkers and pets welcome. $10 registration for adults, $5 for students. Pie prizes. Questions, contact Bre Messerole, junior class adviser, at 745-4147
Senior Center
This week at the Senior center, we have our fundraiser bingo on November 24 beginning at 1 pm
The Fall River County Democrats
The Fall River County Democrats will host their monthly Potluck and Meeting on Tuesday, November 27th at the Brookside Hall, Hot Springs. All Democrats and Independents are encouraged to attend the monthly meeting. The potluck will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6:00pm.
Holiday Tree to Remember
When: Wednesday December 5th, 2018 from 5:00-6:30 p.m.
Where: Grace of the Pines Hospice 145 N Chicago St., Hot Springs SD (use Jennings St. entrance)
Join us for this special evening to honor those we have loved and lost.
5:00-5:30pm Mingle & Refreshments
5:30-6:30pm Commemorative Program
Open to the Public!
Christmas in the Hills... 'A Gingerbread Christmas'
'A Gingerbread Christmas is only a few months away. It begins on the evening of November 30 and ends lat on the afternoon of December 2. This year's Christmas In the Hills committee is seeking volunteers to join in planning this annual event. If you are interested in becoming a 'real' part of this celebration, please contact Karen Meston at 605-745-5054 for more information.
Medicare Prescription Part D Open Enrollment
Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) volunteer counselors will be available to help people compare their Medicare D plan during the open enrollment period beginning October 15, 2018 and ends December 7, 2018. During the open enrollment period you may change your Part D plan or enroll in Medicare Part D plan for 2019 if you have not already done so.
Trained SHIINE volunteer counselors will be available to assist individuals with enrollment, answer questions and help fill out paperwork in Hot Springs and Edgemont during the open enrollment period. The program is free for eligible seniors.
Hot Springs – Tuesdays at the SDSU/Fall River County Extension Office by appointment. Please contact the Extension Office at 745-5133.
Edgemont - Wednesday mornings at the Edgemont City Library by appointment.
Please contact the Extension Office at 745-5133.
Music at the Brookside
Sunday November 25 at 4 pm, come hear classical, patriotic and folk music on flute and piano. Use the West door. Admission is free.
Golf Christmas Party – Calling all golfers! FORE!
The annual Christmas Party for the Southern Hills Golfers is on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the clubhouse! Come join the fun and reminisce on your Golf Season. All golfers regardless if you were on a League or not are welcome! Social Hour is from 6:00 pm to 6:30pm, followed by dinner buffet at 6:30pm. Please call 440-1588, or 745-6400 by 11/26/2018.
Community Action
Volunteers wanted, can you spare three hours of your time every week to assist in the daily duties of Community Action and its upcoming boutique? Inquire at Fall River Community Action or call 745-3400 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Community Action is now offering a new program. We are now providing our new diaper program starting August 29. If interested, inquire at community action for details.
Narcotics Anonymous
Hole in The Wall Group meeting at the Evans Hotel 545 N. River Street 6 PM Contact 605 891 0704
Grief Support Group Starting Oct.31st
Last Wednesday of every month Next dates: Oct. 31st, Nov. 28th & Dec.
26th
Time: 10:30-11:30am
Location: Grace of Pines Hospice 145 N. Chicago Street (Old Library) meet in Conference room, lower level
Free and Open to anyone dealing with loss and grief. No need to
register, Drop-ins Welcome
For more information 605-745-4967
American Legion
Honor your Veterans by commemorating their service with a brick in the memorial garden at the Legion. 4x8 bricks are $40, 8x8 bricks are $75. Brick order forms are available at the legion.
Journey of Lights Parade
Everyone is encouraged to enter a float in the Journey of Lights Parade the evening of Friday, November 30. The theme is "Gingerbread Christmas". Categories include: Best of theme, Brightest, Best non-profit/religious, Best horse drawn and best business. You may obtain an application by sending an email to CITHParade@yahoo.com
Grief Support Group
Open to anyone dealing with Loss and Grief is held at the Hot Springs Public Library, 2006 Library Drive on the second Friday of every Month from 12:00 to 1:30. If Library is closed due to holiday, group will meet on third Friday.
2018 dates include: *November 16th and December 14th.
For more information, contact the Healing Hearts Bereavement Program, Home+ Hospice of the Hills - (605) 755-7729.