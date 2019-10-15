Keep Hot Springs Beautiful slates annual meeting
Keep Hot Springs Beautiful (KHSB) will have its annual meeting on Nov. 2, at Red Rock River Resort, 3rd floor. A social hour/cash bar begins at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door; however, you must RSVP by Oct. 27 to Beth at 745-4876 or spitfire@gwtc.net. The People’s Choice Award for favorite downtown street corner pod will be awarded at this event as well as the Homeowner Improvement Prize winners. All are invited to attend.
Poetry reading slated
The fall gathering of "We the People…We the Poets" will take place Nov. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hot Springs Public Library. Everyone is welcome to read or enjoy listening to others' poetry. Call 745-3151 to register.
Medicare Prescription Part D Open Enrollment
It is time for your Medicare Part D review. Every Fall Medicare prescription drug plans (Part D) announce changes to their premium, co-payments, pharmacy network and the drugs they cover. Many Medicare beneficiaries find they can save money by choosing a different plan.
Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) volunteer counselors will be available to help people compare their Medicare D plan during the open enrollment period which began Tuesday and ends Dec. 7. During the open enrollment period you may change your Part D plan or enroll in Medicare Part D plan for 2020 if you have not already done so.
Trained SHIINE volunteer counselors will be available to assist individuals with enrollment, answer questions and help fill out paperwork in Hot Springs and Edgemont during the open enrollment period. The program is free for eligible seniors.
- Hot Springs – Tuesdays at the SDSU/Fall River County Extension Office by appointment. Please contact the Extension Office at 745-5133.
- Edgemont - Wednesday mornings at the Edgemont City Library by appointment. Please contact the Extension Office at 745-5133.
You have free articles remaining.
Administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services, SHIINE is a federally-funded program that advocates for, educates and assists consumers with Medicare, Medicare Fraud, errors and abuse detection, and related health information, to allow consumers to make timely and informed decisions and access necessary resources.
Fall River County Democrats to meet
The Fall River County Democrats will host their monthly Potluck / Meeting Oct. 22 at the Brookside Apartment Hall, 201 S. River Street, Hot Springs. The potluck will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m. All Democrats and Independents are encouraged to attend the monthly meeting.
Corral of Westerners meeting set
The Jedediah Smith Corral of Westerners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Pine Hills Retirement dining room in Hot Springs. The $10 lunch will be available, but no reservations are required.
There will be a short business meeting at 1 p.m., followed by a special program given by Terry Slagel on the history of the building known as the Evanston Block at 629 N. River Street in Hot Springs. Sitting across from the depot, this building currently houses the Chautauqua Artisans Market, and is owned by Terry and her husband Gary Slagel.
Anyone interested in the history of our area is always welcome at Westerners meetings and programs. We hope to see you there.
For fun, Westerners uses western titles for its officers: Sheriff, Keeper of the Chips, etc. and calls its chapters Corrals.
Westerners International was started in 1944 by Leland Case who was originally from the Black Hills. The Jedediah Smith Corral was begun in 1974 by his sister Carol Goddard and friends in Hot Springs.