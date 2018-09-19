This week at the library
September 20, 10:30 a.m. toddler story time
September 21, 10:00 a.m. preschool story time
September 25, 10:30 a.m. computer class, 5:00 p.m. coding club
Book Barn special, September 21, fiction, paperback 10 for $1 9am-1pm
Chautauqua Artisans Marketplace
Chautauqua Artisans Marketplace is delighted to present its newest art show by artist Trisha Blair. This artist has a passion and talented gift for creating 3D images out of leather. The show will be on display from September 11th - November 9th. There will be an Open House on September 21st from 11:00 - 1:00 to meet the artist. The gallery & store are located across from the Train Depot at 629 N. River Street. Chautauqua BH Craftsmen & Artisans is a 501c3 nonprofit organization supporting the arts and art education.
Middle School Student Council Pie Fundraiser
Once again the Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Pie Fundraiser to generate monies for the middle school music department, middle school sports, and the middle school student council. Students will be asking friends and neighbors to purchase pies and other items starting September 11th. The fundraiser will go till October 1st with an expected delivery on November 15th. If there are any questions feel free to contact Stacy Cope at 745-4146 or stacy.cope@k12.sd.us. Thank you for supporting your students!
Fall Hours at The Mammoth Site Beginning September 1, 2018
The Mammoth Site of Hot Springs, SD Inc. is announcing its fall hours starting September 1-October 31, 2018.
The fall hours will be 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. daily and the last tour will be at 4:00 p.m. each day.
Brookside Apartments
Sunday Sept 23rd @ 4pm, Flute and Piano
Classical, Patriotic, and Folk music
Use West Door, Free Admission
Praising in the Park
Enjoy Gospel Music!!! Free Cookies and Water at Centennial Park September 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fall River County Democrats
Fall River County Democrats to host Candidate for US Congress, Tim Bjorkman on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the Brookside Apartment Dining Room from 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM. Please bring a dish and/or dessert to share at the Potluck. Everyone is welcome! The potluck will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the event to follow at 6:00pm.
Keep Hot Springs Beautiful Pod elections
Vote now for the best Hot Springs downtown street corner pod for 2018. Voting ends September 26th. You may find ballots and ballot boxes at Mornin’ Sunshine, Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, Hot Springs Public Library, Dale’s Family Restaurant, and Earth Goods Natural Foods. You may print a ballot at www.KeepHotSpringsBeautiful.org.
Hot Springs Homecoming Events
- Monday, Sept 17th
- Coronation at 7 PM in the Case auditorium
- Wednesday, Sept 19th
- Parade at 2:30PM
- Friday, Sept 21st
- Football game at 6PM
If any local business wants to be in the parade they can contact the high school office at 605-745-4147 and ask for Julie! Line-up will begin at 2PM Wednesday September 19.
City league pool meeting
City league pool meeting Sept 26th 7PM at the Legion.
New players/teams welcome.
Grace of the Pines Hospice Free Workshop
Join us at Grace of the Pines Hospice, 145 N. Chicago Street in Hot Springs (use Jennings Street entrance) from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19. You will learn about: advanced medical directives, medical durable power of attorney, living wills and end of life care. We will have forms and a notary available.
Prairie View United Methodist Women
Prairie View United Methodist Women will hold their annual fund raising event with a soup supper and bazaar on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 pm. A variety of homemade soups and pies will be served. Bazaar items will include baked goods, home canned items, jellies & jams, crafts, grab bags and a silent auction. A bouncy house will be available for the children (weather permitting).
Climb Hot Springs event requests volunteers
The third annual Climb Hot Springs stair climb race is fast approaching with start time of 9:00am on Saturday, September 22nd. Regular registration closes at the end of day on August 31st. Race Director Curt Lout also is calling for volunteers on race day. "We need course coaches to help the climbers make the proper turns and to encourage them along the course. We also have opportunities for local organizations to staff one of three water stops along the route. Climb Hot Springs 2018 is brought to you by the Hot Springs Rotary Club with major sponsorship provided by BNSF. To volunteer or for more information, call Curt Lout at 605-890-1152 or visit the website at www.climbhotsprings.com.
Jedidiah Smith Corral of Westerners on the move
The Jedidiah Smith Corral of Westerners will be traveling to the Mark Belitz family ranch on Cascade Road, September 23 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a demonstration of trick riding. Plan to come and bring a friend. We will plan to meet at the Fall River Hospital parking lot at 12:30 p.m. to carpool. Please call 745-3606 with any questions.
Hot Springs Farmers Market
Friday’s 4:00 - 6:30pm Until October 5th
Centennial Park
Local food, artisans, music, community fun!
CITY CLEAN UP
CITY CLEAN UP DAYS SEPTEMBER 24TH THRU SEPTEMBER 28th
MONDAY, THURSDAY, & FRIDAY 8:00 AM TO 3:00 PM
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY 11:00 AM TO 6:00 PM
AT OLD CITY LANDFILL/CITY SHOP
Christmas in the Hills... 'A Gingerbread Christmas'
'A Gingerbread Christmas is only a few months away. It begins on the evening of November 30 and ends lat on the afternoon of December 2. This year's Christmas In the Hills committee is seeking volunteers to join in planning this annual event. If you are interested in becoming a 'real' part of this celebration, please contact Karen Meston at 605-745-5054 for more information.
Community Action
Volunteers wanted, can you spare three hours of your time every week to assist in the daily duties of Community Action and its upcoming boutique? Inquire at Fall River Community Action or call 745-3400 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Community Action is now offering a new program. We are now providing our new diaper program starting August 29. If interested, inquire at community action for details.
Narcotics Anonymous
Hole in The Wall Group meeting at the Evans Hotel 545 N. River Street 6 PM Contact 605 891 0704
Grief Support Group
Open to anyone dealing with Loss and Grief is held at the Hot Springs Public Library, 2006 Library Drive on the second Friday of every Month from 12:00 to 1:30. If Library is closed due to holiday, group will meet on third Friday.
2018 dates include: September 14th, October 12th, *November 16th, and December 14th.
For more information, contact the Healing Hearts Bereavement Program, Home+ Hospice of the Hills - (605) 755-7729.