Church hosting Fall Festival
The Fairburn Methodist Church will have its annual Fall Festival Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with games and a cake walk. Indian tacos and homemade soup will be served for a free will offering. An auction of crafts and donated items will begin at 6 p.m.
Walk-in flu vaccine clinics available to veterans
Enrolled veterans may take advantage of walk-in flu vaccine clinics. The flu vaccination is your best protection against the flu, which begins in the fall and can continue through late spring.
There will be a Flu Vaccine Blitz Day Oct. 11 at Fort Meade in Building 113, Room 178 from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
At Fort Meade Primary Care there are daily Walk In Flu Vaccine Clinics from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
At the Rapid City Clinic and Hot Springs Primary Care Clinic, veterans may walk-in Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the importance of prevention during flu season please visit our public health information website.