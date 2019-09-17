Drop-in legal clinic for vets
The University of South Dakota Law School is gearing up for free drop-in legal clinic for veterans around the state.
Any and all service members, their families and veterans are welcome to come and get free legal guidance on many different issues including tax issues, family law, criminal law, civil matters etc. Law students will also be helping create wills and trusts.
The Hot Springs drop-in clinic is planned for Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Hospital at 500 North Fifth Street.
Little Miss Hot Springs Pageant planned
The public is invited to the Little Miss Hot Springs Pageant Sunday, Oc. 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs. Please join in cheering on the contestants and titleholders to the theme “Magic’s In The Air.”
Door admission is $5 per person; children 6 and under free.