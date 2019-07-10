FALL RIVER COUNTY- The Fall River County Commission delayed their decision to allow county employees to conceal carry in the Fall River County Courthouse until August 7 in their July 2 meeting..
The decision to allow county employees to carry in the courthouse was originally made in the June 18 meeting with a 3-2 vote.
Delaying concealed carry upon the request of the County's insurer who wanted to investigate potential rate chances that may be associated with implementing the concealed carry for employees.
As part of the provision passed in the June 18 meeting, employees wishing to carry concealed weapons in the Fall River County Courthouse would have to obtain a South Dakota Enhanced Conceal Cary Permit.
In the meeting last Tuesday, Commissioner Paul Nabholz informed the Commission of two upcoming classes in Edgemont and Custer. He added that he would personally and anonymously pay for any Fall River County employee seeking the permit.