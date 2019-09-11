Fall River County will consider rehabbing its elevator at the next meeting of the county commissioners.
Lyle Jensen, building supervisor noted that the courthouse elevator was installed in 1997, and while it worked well for years, problems have occurred with increasing frequency over the last two years. An individual was left stranded in the elevator at one point, and the elevator has failed to return to upper levels from the bottom floor. The last service call earlier this summer cost the county around $3,000, Jensen said.
An estimate provided by Otis Elevator to fix the elevator came in at $78,000. That amount will repair or replace everything except the elevator box and rails, Jensen said. The commissioners briefly considered approving the expenditure at last week’s meeting under the health and safety exception, since it did not appear on the Sept. 3 agenda, but instead chose to place the item for consideration on the next agenda.
Another item, however, was approved under the health and safety exception. Chairman Joe Falkenburg asked his fellow commissioners to approve writing a letter on behalf of the board to request a SEAT plane be based in Hot Springs. Dry, tall fuels have Falkenburg concerned about fire conditions and the time it would take to call in aircraft from either Casper, Wyo., or Valentine, Neb.
“I’m really, really concerned about a fire. If it had a wind behind it, we’d never get it out,” he said.
The board agreed the county should send the letter requesting the SEAT plane.
The commissioners also held a brief hearing on its provisional budget last week, at which there was no public comment. The county is still in wage negotiations, and the budget is subject to change based on the result of those talks, Falkenburg said.
In other business, the commissioners:
*appointed Bobbie Janis as an alternate public information officer
*approved a one-year maintenance renewal agreement for the county’s IBM hardware and software at the cost of $3,764. The one-year agreement is a change from the county’s previous three-year agreement, but that cost came in at roughly $10,000.
*approved a county assistance application.
*approved the purchase of a pickup for the weed department, using, in part, funds from the mosquito grant.
*agreed to advertise to fill an appraiser vacancy