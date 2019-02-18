HOT SPRINGS- Cub Scout Pack 22 showed off their design, engineering and racing skills at their annual Pinewood Derby.
Scouts built custom race cars from kits containing a pine block, wheels and axles.
A wide array of creative cars were produced. Tanks, semi-trucks, hot dogs, erasers and race cars were all placed on the starting line.
The event took place at the State Veterans Home with a potluck for the racers and their families.
Prior to the racing, pack members voted for the People’s Choice Top Design. Colton Osbourn won the People's Choice with his car, "The Big Pink Eraser."
The races consisted of five groups of three racers per group. Match-ups were randomly drawn and placed. Each group ran three heats in alternating lanes to determine the group’s winner.
The group winners advanced to the semifinals. The finals were made up of the two semifinal winners, and a run-off between the two semi-final runner-ups.
After the grand championship brackets, races were held for each individual Den to crown their Champions. Winners from Pack 22 will be allowed to participate in the Council’s Pinewood Derby Competition the first weekend in March. After the official races were complete, the track was available for racing of siblings, parents, and also open to Scouting alumni and other members of the public who had brought a car.
Pack leader Robert Pruess said, "Cub Scout Pack 22 would like to thank the State Vet’s home for once again hosting the Pinewood Derby, and also thank all who came and enjoyed an evening of one of Cub Scouting’s signature events."
Pinewood Derby Den Champions:
Lion Den: Leon Palyan
Wolf Den: Carter Walz
Bear Den (Boys): William O’Neill
Bear Den (Girls): Emma Preuss
Webelos Den: Winston Preuss
Pack Grand Champion: John DeVore
Pack 2nd Place: Cardar Walz
Pack 3rd Place: Emma Preuss
People’s Choice Top Design: Colton Osbourn
Pack 22's next event, the Annual Blue and Gold Banquet is Wednesday, February 20 at 6 pm st the Scout Building. It is a potluck and is open to those interested in Scouting. Following the banquet and awards, there will be an informational and registration meeting for the new Boy Scout Troop that is forming.