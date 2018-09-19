HOT SPRINGS – Sheridan Engel was in the fifth grade at Hot Springs Elementary School last year.
He, like every fifth grade student there, was a part of the DARE program at the school, and his mom, Darcie Engle, said it has made a big difference.
“When he sees things, he is not afraid to speak up now just because of this program,” she said. “Before, he was a little quiet, and this gave him the courage that it's okay to stand up for things that aren't right and say something. I have seen it firsthand.”
DARE stands for “Drug Abuse Resistance Education” and is a nationwide program. The program first came to Hot Springs three years ago through collaboration with the Hot Springs Police Department.
Even though the program is a drug resistance program, they only discuss drugs one day, said Capt. Bill Wainman of the Hot Springs Police Department.
“More in line, it's about teaching kids to make responsible decisions by using the DARE decision making model,” Wainman said. “What are your choices, what is the problem, opportunity or challenge, what are your choices when dealing with it, what choice did you make and what was the outcome of that choice?”
The program has resulted in increased trust in police from children who have gone through the program, Wainman said.
They don’t want the kids to be afraid of law enforcement, he added, and the DARE program has removed some of that fear.
“I've literally had kids come up to me, say 'hey, I just saw this,' or 'I am involved with this, I need help,' and to me, that is the best thing in the world,” Wainman said. “It is unreal how good it is and you have to have that now, especially in today's world. That, to me, is probably one of the best outcomes.”
Wainman spends an hour with each of the three fifth grade classes. The sessions for this school year have already started.
In the program, they go over scenarios that students may face and work on solutions to the problems.
“There is no right or wrong answer on what they do – unless they choose to drink or smoke or something,” Wainman said. “It always seems like there are one or two that want to be funny about it, but most of the times the kids are picking the right answer, the right things to do, and then we talk about how they came to that conclusion and what are the positive consequences of that decision and what are the negative consequences if you did make that decision.”
Every child enrolled in fifth grade participates in the program, Wainman said.
Hot Springs is very supportive of law enforcement, he added.
There is no cost to the taxpayers for the DARE program – the program is funded through sponsors. Shopko donated $1,500, Massa Dental gave $500 and Cascade Chiropractic gave $50. Lynn’s Dakotamart provides ice cream and root beer for the graduation program at the end of the program.
“Form my perspective, it is really nice that the businesses come in and do this because it does get us in the school, it does let us to get to know the kids, it does all the good things we've talked about,” Wainman said. “So these businesses that are doing this are amazing because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have DARE.”