An Edgemont man has been identified as the person who died in a four-wheeler rollover last week west of Edgemont.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, David Johnson, 64, was killed in the accident on Coffee Flats Road. Johnson was southbound on a 2017 Polaris RZR four-wheeler when he lost control of the vehicle. The ATV went into the ditch, where it rolled, throwing both Johnson and his passenger, Matthew Max, 38, also of Edgemont.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while Max sustained minor injuries. Neither of the men were wearing a safety device, according to the South Daktoa Highway Patrol.
The agency continues to investigate the crash.